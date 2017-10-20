News By Tag
Lucktastic Ranks The Top 20 For Volume and Power In The AppsFlyer Performance Index
Rewards and entertainment destination ranks #16 In The Volume Ranking and #18 in the Power Ranking
"It is an honor to be included, yet again, as one of the top performing apps in our category," said Vincent Meyer, CRO of Lucktastic. "Our app is unique, because we deliver both volume and performance for our loyal advertisers and continue to launch unique advertising programs and products that reach more than 12 million US consumers each and every week."
The report tracked six billion installs, 80 billion app sessions, 250 media networks and 5,500 apps, each with a minimum of 2,000 non-organic installs for 2017.
The Power Ranking was normalized using the number of clean (fraud free) installs generated by each media source in addition to its clean quality score, and combined the two factors. wcj AppsFlyer then factored an additional fraud penalty based on the network's overall fraud rate for the region in question. The Volume Ranking is the total number of clean (fraud free) installs generated by each media source. AppsFlyer then factored an additional fraud penalty based on the network's install fraud rate for the region in question.
About Lucktastic
Considered one of New York City's fastest growing mobile-first companies, Lucktastic is the leader in delivering innovative promotions, rewards, and instant winning experiences. The company connects consumers with top partners in mobile gaming, commerce, branding, and product discovery. The pure play, free to play Lucktastic app launched on Android in 2014 and has quickly built an engaged and loyal customer base attracting nearly 15 million installs in the US on Android and iOS. With a dominant social footprint that includes over 2 million Facebook fans, the Lucktastic brand reaches 12 million weekly unique American consumers. For more information visit www.jumpramp.com.
