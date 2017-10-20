 
Industry News





Quality estate items, Native American and Southwestern artworks, more at Auction Life, November 12th

Quality items pulled from a pair of prominent living estates, 20 pieces of original Native American, American and Southwestern art by noted, listed artists, and Part 3 of property from the estate of a late Holocaust survivor will be sold Nov. 12th.
 
 
Stunning 18kt gold emerald Mikimoto pearl necklace and bracelet set.
 
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Quality items pulled from a pair of prominent living estates, around 20 pieces of original Native American, American and Southwestern art by noted, listed artists, and Part 3 of property from the estate of Holocaust survivor Edith Alexander (1922-2016) will come up for bid on Sunday, Nov. 12th, by Auction Life, online and in Loxahatchee, at 1 pm Eastern.

This will be primarily be an online auction, with limited seating available for live bidders and an RSVP required. Online bidding will be available via Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and eBay Live. Phone and absentee bids will be taken. A preview will be held auction day from 11 am-1 pm Eastern. The Auction Life website is www.auctionlifeflorida.com.

Featured items will include a large pair of Lalique crystal Versailles vases, an 1871 Stephen Smith English sterling silver teapot, a pair of dore bronze cherubs on dolphin candelabra, an 18th or 19th century French ormolu bronze marble commode, a 19th century Frederick Elkington sterling tea and coffee service, and an 18kt gold emerald Mikimoto pearl necklace-bracelet set.

The group of Native American, American and Southwestern original artworks are from dedicated lifetime collectors – a husband and wife team – who traveled the United States in the 1980s and '90s, purchasing works from notable galleries. The husband has passed away, and the wife has consigned their treasured collection, which comes with great provenance and original receipts.

A small fortune was spent assembling the collection, which includes original works by artists such as Carl Hantman, John A. Bruce, Lunda Hoyle Gill, Tom Perkinson, Fran Larsen, David Flitner, William Cather Hook, Tim Washburn, Thomas DeDecker, Randall Blaze, Craig Dan Goseyun, Ted Goerschner, John Cox and Loren Wills. They will appeal to a targeted audience.

"Many of these artists' names won't be recognizable to most people," said Tarek ElJabaly, the owner and auctioneer of Auction Life, "but to fans of the genre this is a rare opportunity to add valuable pieces to a collection. The couple's dream was to move out west and enjoy their collection, but his death prevented that from happening and she decided to stay in Florida."

This is the third Auction Life sale featuring items from Edith Alexander, who was born Edith Reich in Czechoslovakia, the daughter wcj of a Jewish crystal and glass merchant. She was living the carefree life of a beautiful young 21-year-old dental assistant when Nazis invaded during World War II. She was separated from her mother, who she never saw again, and spent the rest of the war in forced labor at three concentration camps. Ms. Alexander passed away just this past year.

The expected top lot from the Alexander items is the 18kt gold emerald Mikimoto pearl necklace and bracelet (est. $5,000-$7,000). It was a gift from her husband, Dr. Ladislav Alexander, who purchased a rope-length single strand of Mikimoto pearls from a Japanese wholesaler. He pulled the best pearl from the strand and then Edith later had it made into the necklace and bracelet set.

The Frederick Elkington heavy gauge, sterling silver service, made in 1881, includes a coffee pot, teapot, large sugar and large creamer, with a total weight of around 150 ozt. (est. $2,000-$6,000). The Stephen Smith sterling silver teapot, hallmarked in London in 1871, is in the Cellini style, named after the 16th century Florentine silversmith Benvenuto Cellini (est. $1,000-$3,000).

The pair of French Lalique crystal Versailles vases, each one 13 ¾ inches tall and weighing 20 pounds, are urn-formed, with a frosted band of grapevine motif, having a foot with carved palm leaves (est. $2,000-$4,000). The pair of dore bronze cherub on dolphin candelabra, each one 20 inches tall, boasts an intricate floral influenced wave form design throughout (est. $500-$1,000).

The late 18th or early 19th century French ormolu bronze marble commode is a beautiful chest of drawers with thick molded marble top and ormolu mounts and applique throughout (est. $500-$1,500). Also for sale is an unsigned but nicely framed, gorgeous antique landscape scene with a river and figures, having a round viewing area, 27 inches by 27 inches framed (est. $200-$600).

Dave Blyth is a world-famous Ferrari artist whose work has been commissioned by Burt Reynolds, Don Johnson, Chris Rhea and numerous Formula 1 racers. The auction features two mixed media photo realism paintings of Ferraris by Blyth, both with estimates of $1,000-$3,000. Both are framed – one measures 36 ½ inches by 49 inches and the other 39 inches by 49 inches.

Auction Life, Inc. is currently seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about selling an item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (561) 757-1551; or, you can e-mail them at auctionlifeflorida@gmail.com. To learn more about Auction Life, Inc. and the auction on Sunday, Nov. 12, in Boca Raton, Fla., visit www.AuctionLifeFlorida.com.

