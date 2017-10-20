 
Local Dentists Offering Sixth Annual 'Cash for Candy' After Halloween

 
PALM COAST, Fla. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Flagler Dental Associates is pleased to announce that they will be hosting their sixth annual Candy Buy-Back program November 1-10. The buy-back is open to all area trick-or-treaters.

"Children can earn $1 per pound of unopened candy when they turn in up to five pounds," said Dr. Ryan Smith. "It is important to the Flagler Dental team to encourage our community to make wise dental care decisions and try to avoid unnecessary tooth decay."

The candy is being collected at both Flagler Dental Associates locations during regular business hours and will be sent overseas to deployed soldiers. All children are welcome to participate.

Flagler Dental Associates has been serving the Flagler County community for over 40 years. They are accepting new patients and offer cleanings, implants, x-rays, teeth restorations, whitening, crowns, dentures, wcj porcelain bridges, veneers, and more. The office consists of Dr. Lacy, Dr. Olson, Dr. Mahoney, and Dr. Smith. They can be reached via their website at http://flaglerdentalassociates.com/, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FlaglerDentalAssociates or:

Flagler Dental North is located at 30 Office Park Drive in Palm Coast, FL 32137 and can be reached by phone at (386) 446-3883. Flagler Dental South is located at 97 Flagler Plaza Drive in Palm Coast, FL 32137 and can be reached by phone at (386) 693-4883.

Dr. Ryan Smith
***@flaglerdental.com
