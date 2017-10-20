 
Colour U Cosmetics Hosts Holiday MakeUp Mixer and Media Day with Marriott Marquis Hotel Spa

Colour U Cosmetics provides a product preview inside The Marriott Marquis Hotel Spa. Join Colour U Cosmetics CEO, Karen Stallings and celebrity host Genise Shelton from Bravo's Hit show Married to Medicine for the event.
 
 
Colour U Cosmetics Makeup Mixer & Media Day
ATLANTA - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Marriott Marquis Hotel  is pleased to announce that Colour U Cosmetics will begin its run as a preferred vendor, featuring an array of products inside the hotel's luxury spa. The makeup line and spa will sponsor a media day and mixer on November 17-18, 2017 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. 265 Peachtree Center Avenue Atlanta, GA 30303, hosted by celebrity and philanthropist Genise Shelton from the BRAVO TV Show, "Married to Medicine". Media will be exclusively invited and introduced to Colour U Cosmetic products during a light catered lunch. The media is welcome to relax and rejuvenate with the Marriott Hotel Spa and Colour U Cosmetics, through a makeover presentation, a holiday glitz day to night tutorial, and can take home Colour U Cosmetics products in a special gift bag.

The next day the spa will host a makeup mixer for preferred Marriott Hotel customers. The customers will mix, mingle, and receive the Colour U Cosmetic products a week before they are available to the public on Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year. Marriott Marquis Hotel Atlanta is the first hotel in the company to carry the Colour U Cosmetics Brand. The two companies are
looking forward to extending the relationship in the future.

About Genise Shelton

Genise Shelton is a mother of six and married to the love of her life, Dr. Courtney Shelton.She's best known as the newest addition to season 4 cast of BRAVO's "Married to Medicine" and rapidly becoming a Woman of Power in Atlanta in 2017, she launched Our Children's Keeper in partnership with the nationally recognized group, The Black & Missing, Foundation, Inc. that focuses its efforts on the search, investigation and recovery of missing and exploited children and adults of color.Genise has balanced multiple careers ranging from television to real estate, and entrepreneurship.She also owned and operated, Allstar Medical Transportation Service, a non-emergency transportation service for patients throughout Georgia. In addition to her notoriety in the national media industry, she is the owner of Flawless Bikini and Apparel Collection, Infiniti International Hair Boutique and Genise Shelton Realty Group.

About Colour U Cosmetics

Colour U Cosmetics is a full cosmetics line that is geared toward women with olive to mahogany complexions.  The products are made with the finest ingredients in the cosmetic world. Colour U Cosmetics was created for the modern woman who knows what she wants by CEO Karen Stallings. The
line evokes class and sophistication. The line also wcj includes skin care products that specialize in making the face a perfect palette for make-up. Colour U is known for having true colors that are bold and vibrant.The Colour U Brand is quickly building a buzz in the beauty and entertainment industry. It is becoming a
go to brand by makeup artists on daytime television like ABC's The Real and on Cable HBO's Ballers. It has also been named one of the top three beauty brands to watch in 2017 by Essence Magazine. RSVP with the link for Makeup Mixer https://www.eventbrite.com/e/colour-u-cosmetics-makeup-mi....

For more information about Colour U Cosmetics or CEO Karen Stallings go to
www.colourucosmetics.com. For media/press invites or  brand partnerships, and events email Publicist Rahru R. Arceneaux at hautechoclat.publicity@gmal.com Follow on all social media networks @colourucosmetics.
Source:Haute Choc'lat Multimedia Group (PR Firm)
Email:***@divinevoicemag.com Email Verified
Phone:4043962472
