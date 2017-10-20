 
American Gem Co. Named Official Jeweler Of The Miss America Organization

 
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Miss America Organization announced today the appointment of American Gem Co. as the organization's official jeweler, effective immediately. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas, American Gem Co. is owned by Patric Brosh, Brittany Adair, and Edward Miller. Brooke Austin serves as Brand Manager.

"We are proud to partner with American Gem Co. as the Official Jeweler of The Miss America Organization," said Josh Randle, President of The Miss America Organization. "Patric and his team at AGC have designed an elegant collection that is mined and hand-crafted in the United States, and we are excited to offer this new line of Miss America jewelry to the country."

American Gem Co. is comprised of industry veterans with the combined experience of 100 years in the sourcing, manufacturing, merchandising, and marketing of jewelry. American Gem Co. has partnered with Columbia Gem House, Inc. of Vancouver, WA, to source and cut the American-mined gemstones. All of the collection is produced and tracked in accordance with their Quality Assurance and Fair Trade Protocols™ through AGC's "mine to market" initiative. The Miss America collection is currently comprised of Clear Arkansas Quartz cast in solid tarnish-resistant sterling silver.

"I've always been inspired by the young women who compete for the title of Miss America as they strive to do their best in all aspects of their lives," said Patric Brosh, President/Co-Owner of American Gem Co. "The Miss America Organization is most impressive because of the contribution to young women through scholarship assistance."

The 2017 collection is now available wcj for purchase at https://www.MissAmerica.org under the "Shop" tab and www.AmericanGemCo.com.

About The Miss America Organization
The Miss America Organization, a 501(c) 4 non-profit corporation, awards millions of dollars in annual college scholarship assistance making it the largest scholarship program for women in the United States. MAO is comprised of 51 organizations, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia. MAO contestants contribute over 500,000 hours of community service annually and have raised over $16 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals since 2007.

Media Contact
Chelsea Mineur
609-344-1800
chelsea.mineur@missamerica.org
Source:The MIss America Organization
Click to Share