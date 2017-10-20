News By Tag
American Gem Co. Named Official Jeweler Of The Miss America Organization
American Gem Co. is comprised of industry veterans with the combined experience of 100 years in the sourcing, manufacturing, merchandising, and marketing of jewelry. American Gem Co. has partnered with Columbia Gem House, Inc. of Vancouver, WA, to source and cut the American-mined gemstones. All of the collection is produced and tracked in accordance with their Quality Assurance and Fair Trade Protocols™ through AGC's "mine to market" initiative. The Miss America collection is currently comprised of Clear Arkansas Quartz cast in solid tarnish-resistant sterling silver.
The 2017 collection is now available wcj for purchase at https://www.MissAmerica.org under the "Shop" tab and www.AmericanGemCo.com.
About The Miss America Organization
The Miss America Organization, a 501(c) 4 non-profit corporation, awards millions of dollars in annual college scholarship assistance making it the largest scholarship program for women in the United States. MAO is comprised of 51 organizations, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia. MAO contestants contribute over 500,000 hours of community service annually and have raised over $16 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals since 2007.
