 
News By Tag
* Property Management
* Property Manager
* Condominium manager
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Springfield
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Avignon Condominiums Chooses Corner Property Management to Manage Property in Pennsauken Township

 
 
Corner Property Management
Corner Property Management
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Property Management
* Property Manager
* Condominium manager

Industry:
* Property

Location:
* Springfield - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Services

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Corner Property Management is thrilled to announce that it has been chosen to manage Avignon Condominiums, a modern, 32-unit development, located in bustling Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. These train-style two and three bedroom units boast a wealth of amenities including:

● Open floor plans, perfect for entertaining
● Spacious closets
● Eat-in kitchens
● Shared parking
● Laundry area
● Outside storage
● Privacy decks
● Sumptuous landscaping

And talk about location, location, location! Avignon Condominiums are:

● A mere 30 minutes from Philadelphia
● 45 minutes from the casinos in Atlantic City
● 40 minutes from New Jersey's capital, Trenton
● Only 2 miles from a Wegman's grocery store
● A short drive to Route 295
● 20 minutes from the Battleship New Jersey and New Jersey Aquarium
● One mile from the Cherry Hill Mall, home to many big-name chain stores
● Near the Pennsauken Country Club and Historic Merchantville

Avignon Condominiums are a perfect for commuters! The location also offers many destinations for single people and families who want a variety of activities to do on the weekend.

"We're delighted that we've been chose to manage the Avignon Condominiums," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM. "It's a beautiful development and wcj we're 100% sure that our firm will not only meet, but exceed , their unique property management needs." Corner Property Management is known as the Standard of Excellence in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.

Tony Nardone, Managing Partner of Corner Property Management has proudly managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout New Jersey. It serves all of the Garden State. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony, please call him at 973.376.3925, visit our website at http://www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@Cp-management.com.

Contact
Tony Nardone
***@cp-management.com
End
Source:Corner Property Management
Email:***@cp-management.com Email Verified
Tags:Property Management, Property Manager, Condominium manager
Industry:Property
Location:Springfield - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NetLZ Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share