Avignon Condominiums Chooses Corner Property Management to Manage Property in Pennsauken Township

--is thrilled to announce that it has been chosen to manage Avignon Condominiums, a modern, 32-unit development, located in bustling Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. These train-style two and three bedroom units boast a wealth of amenities including:● Open floor plans, perfect for entertaining● Spacious closets● Eat-in kitchens● Shared parking● Laundry area● Outside storage● Privacy decks● Sumptuous landscapingAvignon Condominiums are:● A mere 30 minutes from Philadelphia● 45 minutes from the casinos in Atlantic City● 40 minutes from New Jersey's capital, Trenton● Only 2 miles from a Wegman's grocery store● A short drive to Route 295● 20 minutes from the Battleship New Jersey and New Jersey Aquarium● One mile from the Cherry Hill Mall, home to many big-name chain stores● Near the Pennsauken Country Club and Historic MerchantvilleThe location also offers many destinations for single people and families who want a variety of activities to do on the weekend."We're delighted that we've been chose to manage the Avignon Condominiums,"said"It's a beautiful development and wcj we're 100% sure that our firm will not only meet, but exceed , their unique property management needs."is known as the Standard of Excellence in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.has proudly managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout New Jersey. It servesof the Garden State. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony, please call him at 973.376.3925, visit our website at http://www.CP- management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@Cp-management.com.