Avignon Condominiums Chooses Corner Property Management to Manage Property in Pennsauken Township
● Open floor plans, perfect for entertaining
● Spacious closets
● Eat-in kitchens
● Shared parking
● Laundry area
● Outside storage
● Privacy decks
● Sumptuous landscaping
And talk about location, location, location! Avignon Condominiums are:
● A mere 30 minutes from Philadelphia
● 45 minutes from the casinos in Atlantic City
● 40 minutes from New Jersey's capital, Trenton
● Only 2 miles from a Wegman's grocery store
● A short drive to Route 295
● 20 minutes from the Battleship New Jersey and New Jersey Aquarium
● One mile from the Cherry Hill Mall, home to many big-name chain stores
● Near the Pennsauken Country Club and Historic Merchantville
Avignon Condominiums are a perfect for commuters! The location also offers many destinations for single people and families who want a variety of activities to do on the weekend.
"We're delighted that we've been chose to manage the Avignon Condominiums,"
Tony Nardone, Managing Partner of Corner Property Management has proudly managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout New Jersey.
Tony Nardone
