 
News By Tag
* Bluegrass
* Concert
* Country Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bremen
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Grammy-Nominated, Bluegrass Band The SteelDrivers Performing at Mill Town Music Hall

Group to play a unique blend of blues, soul, and country on Nov. 10
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bluegrass
Concert
Country Music

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Bremen - Georgia - US

BREMEN, Ga. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The SteelDrivers, a one-of-a-kind bluegrass band, will take the stage at Mill Town Music Hall on Friday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 pm. Concert-goers will enjoy a unique, yet classic take on bluegrass. Georgia natives, The Kris Youmans Band will be opening for The SteelDrivers. Mill Town Music Hall, focusing on family-friendly music and events, is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).

The SteelDrivers are a three-time Grammy nominated bluegrass group with roots in Tennessee and Alabama. The most recent of their four studio albums, The Muscle Shoals Recordings, was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for Best Bluegrass Album. The SteelDrivers consider their musical style to be a distinctive take on customary bluegrass, emphasizing the blend of soul, blues, and country. With a banjo, fiddle, and mandolin in the mix, The SteelDrivers use the raw, real feeling of their songs to win over any skeptics.

Tickets for are $33 for "premium" reserved seats and $28 for reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call wcj the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.

Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Exile on Nov. 18, Christmas with David Phelps on Dec. 15, Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry on Dec. 23, and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver on Jan. 13. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.

Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts a state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.

# # #

About Mill Town Music Hall

Named Large Venue of the Year in 2016 by the Georgia Country Awards, Mill Town Music Hall is committed to providing West Georgia with a quality wholesome entertainment venue. Opened in Feb. 2012, it is the largest facility of its kind in West Georgia and comfortably seats 1,000 people.  Featuring state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems, the venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Southern Gospel and Bluegrass concerts, along with other family-friendly events.  The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions. The venues top sponsors include: Tanner Health System, Systems & Methods Inc. (SMI), R.K. Redding Construction, Bank of North Georgia, Greystone Power Corporation, Gradick Communications, Aubrey Silvey Enterprises, West Georgia Roofing, Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company, Walker Cadillac Buick GMC, Jill Duncan State Farm and Jack F. Witcher, Attorney at Law.  Please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com for the most up to date calendar of events.

Contact
Rob Kremer
CO&P Integrated Marketing
***@co-p.com
End
Source:Mill Town Music Hall
Email:***@co-p.com Email Verified
Tags:Bluegrass, Concert, Country Music
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Bremen - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CO&P Integrated Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share