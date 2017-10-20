News By Tag
Grammy-Nominated, Bluegrass Band The SteelDrivers Performing at Mill Town Music Hall
Group to play a unique blend of blues, soul, and country on Nov. 10
The SteelDrivers are a three-time Grammy nominated bluegrass group with roots in Tennessee and Alabama. The most recent of their four studio albums, The Muscle Shoals Recordings, was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for Best Bluegrass Album. The SteelDrivers consider their musical style to be a distinctive take on customary bluegrass, emphasizing the blend of soul, blues, and country. With a banjo, fiddle, and mandolin in the mix, The SteelDrivers use the raw, real feeling of their songs to win over any skeptics.
Tickets for are $33 for "premium" reserved seats and $28 for reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call wcj the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Exile on Nov. 18, Christmas with David Phelps on Dec. 15, Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry on Dec. 23, and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver on Jan. 13. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts a state-of-the-
# # #
About Mill Town Music Hall
Named Large Venue of the Year in 2016 by the Georgia Country Awards, Mill Town Music Hall is committed to providing West Georgia with a quality wholesome entertainment venue. Opened in Feb. 2012, it is the largest facility of its kind in West Georgia and comfortably seats 1,000 people. Featuring state-of-the-
