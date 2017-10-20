New ez1099 Tax Preparation Software Now Available From Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com released ez1099 software to get a head start on the upcoming tax season. Visit halfpricesoft.com for more information

-- The new version of ez1099 tax preparation software is now available for purchase to tax preparers and business owners across the United States. Halfpricesoft.com has improved the batch form printing in the latest version for ease of use and customer satisfaction for the upcoming tax season."ez1099 2017 tax preparation software is now available with improved batch form printing for ease of use in the upcoming tax season." Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.This 1099 tax form printing software can print recipient copies on white paper. Recipient forms can also be printed in PDF format (advanced version required) to deliver by e-mail. So Ez1099 software will undoubtedly save tax consultants and employers money on preprinted forms and allows for quicker and more flexible filing. Since IRS does not certify substitute 1099 forms, customers should print IRS copy on red-ink printed form or generate the efile document that can be uploaded to IRS site.ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-IOD, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, wcj 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096.ez1099 is compatible with Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It can run on Windows Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machine (Mac can run system only if installed with Virtual Machine or Parallels).Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability, ez1099 is affordable for any size business. As always, customers are encouraged to download and try ez1099 without any risk, cost or obligation athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp for evaluation and to ensure it meets or exceeds their needs before purchasing.The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:1- ez1099 supports tax forms 1099s, 1098s, 5498s, W2G, 1097BTC, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 10962- ez1099 supports white paper printing for recipient copies3- Quick data import feature4- Supports compiling and saving form data for later use and modification5- Supports unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge6- Fill tax data on pre-printed formsHalfpricesoft.com welcomes all customers to start the non-obligation test drive today athttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWtmUvOYwXkAbout halfpricesoft.comEz1099 Software with Form 1099s printing and e-filing capability is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com. Based in Louisville, Ky., the software firm is committed to developing financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezPaycheck, ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ezACH Deposit and ezTimeSheet software.