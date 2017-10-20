News By Tag
Golfers Tee Off for 14th Annual Shell Point Open Charity Golf Tournament Nov. 10
Open to the public, the 14th annual Shell Point Open will begin at The Club at Shell Point with breakfast at The Breezeway, followed by a four-person, scramble-style tournament on Shell Point's championship 18-hole course. The tournament will conclude with a delicious luncheon at the Banyan Grille. Breakfast, lunch, swag bags, and the opportunity to win giveaways and hole-in-one prizes, including a two-year lease on a luxury car, are included in the $150 player fee.
The Legacy Foundation thanks title sponsor Wright Construction Group, along with premier sponsor DeAngelis Diamond and signature wcj sponsor FineMark National Bank & Trust.
"The arts and its expression have always played an important role in the developmental lives of our residents," said Jeff Cory, executive director of The Legacy Foundation at Shell Point. "This state-of-the-
The Club at Shell Point features an 18-hole championship golf course that opened in 2000. The clubhouse features a sophisticated experience in a classic setting with fine dining, salon and spa, and fitness facilities. The course offers a driving range and practice green, lessons, and a fully-stocked pro shop and snack bar. The course is open to the public, and is located at 17500 On Par Blvd. in Fort Myers. To reserve an individual spot, register a team, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact The Legacy Foundation at 239-466-8484 or visit www.shellpointgolf.com.
About Shell Point Retirement Community
Shell Point Retirement Community, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community located in Fort Myers, Florida. Shell Point offers independent retirement living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for its 2,400 residents in an active, resort-style environment. Lifestyle amenities include deep-water boating access, six public restaurants, a championship 18-hole golf course, and many other recreational and educational activities. Learn more at www.shellpoint.org or 1-800-780-1131.
