Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Kari L. Melkonian Named as one of Michigan Lawyers Weekly's 2017 Up & Coming Lawyers

 
 
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC, a leading defense litigation firm in Southfield Michigan, is pleased to announce that our partner Kari L. Melkonian has been included in  Michigan Lawyers Weekly's Up & Coming Lawyers class of 2017. Melkonian was one of thirty honorees selected via committee based on criteria which include having established a name for themselves, going above and beyond, and displaying the ambition, drive, determination, and accomplishments that set them apart from their peers. Only attorneys in their first 10 years in practice are eligible for this prestigious award.

Melkonian, a partner in the firm, focuses her practice on the defense of general and automotive liability claims. She has substantial experience in all phases of litigation, including discovery, dispositive motion practice, and trial.

Melkonian is extremely active in the legal community. She has been mentoring students in the legal field for many years, serving as an adjunct professor in the Paralegal Studies program at Baker College and providing one-on-one consultation and guidance to aspiring lawyers. She serves as an elected board member of the Oakland County Bar Association (OCBA) and is also Chair of the OCBA Circuit Court Committee and Co-Chair of the Michigan Defense Trial Counsel's Social Media Committee. Melkonian is an active committee member on the OCBA Criminal Law Committee, the Energy, Sustainability and Environmental Law Committee, the Inns of Court Committee and the Family Law Committee. In addition, Melkonian is a member of the Defense Research Institute, the Women's Bar Association, the Detroit Metropolitan Bar Association, and is a Fellow of the Oakland County Bar Foundation.

"Kari is a 'can do' lawyer and has the skills that it takes to succeed in this business," states Michael J. Sullivan, President of Collins Einhorn Farrell PC. "She goes above and beyond the call to get the job done, and is ultimately laser-focused on the needs of her clients. Kari's selection as a 2017 Up & Coming Lawyer is well deserved."

Melkonian will be formally honored at an wcj awards ceremony hosted by Michigan Lawyers Weekly on December 7th, 2017 at Detroit Marriott Troy.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

