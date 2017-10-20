 
Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Beacon Lake Announces the Opening of Pre-Sales

 
 
Beacon Lake is a new community in St. Johns County by BBX Capital Real Estate
Beacon Lake is a new community in St. Johns County by BBX Capital Real Estate
 
ST. JOHNS, Fla. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital Corporation, is pleased to announce pre-construction sales are underway at Beacon Lake, BBX Capital Real Estate's master-planned community in northern St. Johns County. Dream Finders Homes and Mattamy Homes, Beacon Lake's exclusive phase one builders, are offering innovative home designs in the community's unique coastal vernacular architectural style.

"We are honored to share the charm of Beacon Lake with our esteemed builders, Dream Finders and Mattamy Homes," said Bruce J. Parker, Managing Director for BBX Capital Real Estate. "Beacon Lake is soon to be the most sought after community in Northeast Florida. Our signature architectural style, lake amenities and multi-purpose paths with, 'stop-a-whiles' will create a neighborhood lifestyle every homebuyer will appreciate."

At Beacon Lake, Dream Finders and Mattamy Homes are offering flexible home designs ranging in size from 1,600 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet. Both builders are currently scheduled to open model homes in early wcj 2018. Homes at Beacon Lake will be priced from the high $200,000's to the $500,000's.

Beacon Lake offers the best of St. Johns County living with a convenient location, proximity to top-rated schools, natural beauty and resort-style amenities. Anchored by a paddle friendly 43-acre lake, Beacon Lake will offer opportunities for outdoor and indoor recreation and fun. Residents will enjoy leading-edge neighborhood amenities including an expansive community clubhouse overlooking Beacon Lake with a half-mile view to the southern shoreline.

Plans for the clubhouse include spacious entertainment and dining areas inside as well as covered porches and a cozy fire pit outside for relaxing and socializing. The Crew House will provide kayak, canoe and paddleboard storage and a launch area making it easy to enjoy Beacon Lake. In addition to a Junior Olympic lap pool, kids of all ages will enjoy a splash park and fun pool, tennis courts and play fields. The fitness center is planned to offer cardio and strength training areas including aerobics, spinning, free weights and a yoga studio.

Located on the south side of County Road 210 between U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95, Beacon Lake is near shopping, dining, employment centers and area beaches. The community is currently within St. Johns County Public School District, one of the highest ranked school systems in Florida. For more information on Beacon Lake, please visit www.BeaconLake.com.
Source:BBX Capital Real Estate
