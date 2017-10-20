Event to Raise Awareness & Research Funds for Little-Known Disorder is Final Event at Monastaro's Historic Restaurant

-- The 12th Annual Basket Bash is bringing visibility to dystonia, a little-known but surprisingly common neurological disorder. The charity raffle event has cumulatively raised more than $100,000 to benefit the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (DMRF), based in Chicago. Tickets are $50/person and include dinner.Dystonia is characterized by extreme, involuntary muscle contractions that result in twisting, repetitive muscle movements and abnormal postures of the body and limbs. There are many manifestations of dystonia that impact people of all ages and backgrounds. Common signs include twisting or abnormal movements of the head and neck, excessive blinking, a breathy or choking voice, hand cramps, or a twisted foot. Conservative estimates suggest no fewer than 250,000 Americans are affected.WHEN: Sunday, October 29, 2017. Cocktails at 5:30 PM, dinner at 7:00 PM.WHERE: Monastero's Ristorante & Banquets, 3935 West Devon Avenue, Chicago. Monastero's is closing in November after 55 years in business. The family agreed to an offer from a church to purchase the property.WHO: Beth Farber, husband Steve Laser, and Beth's parents Joel and Harriett Farber organize the Basket Bash in honor and memory of sister/daughter Shari Farber Tritt who developed dystonia at age eight. The Farbers are longtime dystonia advocates who volunteer on behalf of the DMRF by organizing events, supporting other families, and traveling to Washington, DC to meet with Congress. The Farbers persevered with Shari through misdiagnoses, brain surgeries, and ultimately a tragic accident wcj that caused Shari to pass away in 2010 at age 45. Shari became a well-known and beloved personality in the dystonia community after appearing in the 2006 documentary film, Twisted.Among the most dedicated Chicago Basket Bash supporters are siblings Sam (13) and Dani (10) Fingard of Chicago, who work-year round to solicit prizes while promoting dystonia awareness. Sam successfully solicited some of this year's biggest items, including two roundtrip tickets from Southwest Airlines. Dani sells homemade play slime on Instagram and enjoys going door-to-door to invite neighborhood businesses to support the event.The Dystonia Medical Research Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research for improved dystonia treatments and ultimately a cure, promoting awareness, and supporting the well-being of affected individuals and families.