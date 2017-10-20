News By Tag
Traveling to a New America - New England Roots
Hilgendorf is a filmmaker, speaker, poet, and the author of ten non-fiction books.
"There is so much divisiveness and turmoil in our country right now,", he says, "so much anger and loss of hope; but I feel that this is also a time of immense opportunity, of new beginnings, of an enormous shift in the way we look at ourselves, of our individual potential and the potential of these fifty states."
In the ensuing months, he will be giving talks and readings from his books in different parts of the country, and also listening to his audiences and recording their thoughts and feelings about where we are headed as a country and their ideas for a greater America, then sharing these thoughts and feelings out to a national audience on Facebook.
"Our great New England writers, speakers and poets," he adds, "were always at the heart of the true, original dream of America – a dream that was corrupted by money and power in a shadow dream culminating in the America we see today, a land of division, chaos and unbridled arrogance of power.
"But even amid the fracturing of identities around the world, and the descent into political and social chaos here at home, a new world, a new America, is being born."
Hilgendorf is a practicing Buddhist with the Soka Gakkai International, one of the largest Buddhist lay organizations in the world now, with 12,000,000 members in 192 countries and territories around the globe. In the lives and works of Emerson, Thoreau, and Whitman, he sees a kindred spirit and philosophy that needs to be brought to the fore now, providing a spiritual foundation for the real America that is to come.
"Seeds of a great new spiritual civilization are sprouting everywhere" he says, "in this place, in that place, in common circumstances, like the distant crowing of a cock before the actual dawn."
A recent appearance took him to Taos, New Mexico, where he spoke at SOMOS, the Society of the Muse of the Southwest.
The visit is recorded on his Facebook Page at: http://bit.ly/
Some comments from the audience were as follows:
"I was deeply moved by your talk. It resonated on many levels."
"It was inspiring and challenging. The author is a combination of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Bernie Sanders, Karl Marx, the Buddha, Ralph Nader, and Walt Whitman."
"I wcj enjoyed your presentation, especially your optimism and dedication. I am inspired to remain optimistic in these changing times."
One of his books he is reading from is "A New Myth for America", of which one reviewer wrote:
"I do believe a book like 'A New Myth for America' can not only spark an important dialogue in the world, but help us to look at the future with more hope, because we know that all is not lost". – Cyrus Webb, "Conversations Book Club"
Hilgendorf is holding these talks and discussions, both in-person and via online Skype video, with interested groups, large and small.
"Small towns and villages, big cities, colleges,"he says, "anywhere people are interested in coming together to talk about our nation's future."
For more information on the author and his books, and to discuss arrangements for talks and discussions, visit his website at http://www.jameshilgendorf.org
