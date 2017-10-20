 
News By Tag
* New England
* New America
* New American Dream
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* El Cerrito
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Traveling to a New America - New England Roots

 
 
A New Myth for America
A New Myth for America
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New England
New America
New American Dream

Industry:
Event

Location:
El Cerrito - California - US

EL CERRITO, Calif. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Traveling to a New America, a journey to towns and cities all across America, with writer and speaker James Hilgendorf, will focus next summer on the New England states, culminating July 4th in Concord, Massachusetts, home of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau, Margaret Fuller and other greats of the early American Renaissance.

Hilgendorf is a filmmaker, speaker, poet, and the author of ten non-fiction books.

"There is so much divisiveness and turmoil in our country right now,", he says, "so much anger and loss of hope; but I feel that this is also a time of immense opportunity, of new beginnings, of an enormous shift in the way we look at ourselves, of our individual potential and the potential of these fifty states."

In the ensuing months, he will be giving talks and readings from his books in different parts of the country, and also listening to his audiences and recording their thoughts and feelings about where we are headed as a country and their ideas for a greater America, then sharing these thoughts and feelings out to a national audience on Facebook.

"Our great New England writers, speakers and poets," he adds, "were always at the heart of the true, original dream of America – a dream that was corrupted by money and power in a shadow dream culminating in the America we see today, a land of division, chaos and unbridled arrogance of power.

"But even amid the fracturing of identities around the world, and the descent into political and social chaos here at home, a new world, a new America, is being born."

Hilgendorf is a practicing Buddhist with the Soka Gakkai International, one of the largest Buddhist lay organizations in the world now, with 12,000,000 members in 192 countries and territories around the globe.  In the lives and works of Emerson, Thoreau, and Whitman, he sees a kindred spirit and philosophy that needs to be brought to the fore now, providing a spiritual foundation for the real America that is to come.

"Seeds of a great new spiritual civilization are sprouting everywhere" he says, "in this place, in that place, in common circumstances, like the distant crowing of a cock before the actual dawn."

A recent appearance took him to Taos, New Mexico, where he spoke at SOMOS, the Society of the Muse of the Southwest.

The visit is recorded on his Facebook Page at:  http://bit.ly/2wvxJWl

Some comments from the audience were as follows:

"I was deeply moved by your talk.  It resonated on many levels."

"It was inspiring and challenging.  The author is a combination of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Bernie Sanders, Karl Marx, the Buddha, Ralph Nader, and Walt Whitman."

"I wcj enjoyed your presentation, especially your optimism and dedication.  I am inspired to remain optimistic in these changing times."

One of his books he is reading from is "A New Myth for America", of which one reviewer wrote:

"I do believe a book like 'A New Myth for America' can not only spark an important dialogue in the world, but help us to look at the future with more hope, because we know that all is not lost". – Cyrus Webb, "Conversations Book Club"

Hilgendorf is holding these talks and discussions, both in-person and via online Skype video, with interested groups, large and small.

"Small towns and villages, big cities, colleges,"he says, "anywhere people are interested in coming together to talk about our nation's future."

For more information on the author and his books, and to discuss arrangements for talks and discussions, visit his website at http://www.jameshilgendorf.org
End
Source:James Hilgendorf
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:New England, New America, New American Dream
Industry:Event
Location:El Cerrito - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
James Hilgendorf, Speaker PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share