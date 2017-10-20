News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hytera America/Voceon Provide Two-Way Radios to Texas Baptist Men Relief
Hytera America Inc. and Voceon Digital Radio Communications – leaders in commercial two-way radios – are coming to the rescue of Texas-based organizations affected by Hurricane Harvey and natural disasters in other locales.
The Texas Baptist Men (TBM) organization has been involved in disaster relief in Texas and around the world since 1967, and currently are providing disaster assistance in hurricane-ravaged areas in Florida, Louisiana and Puerto Rico through the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, which is one of the largest responders to catastrophes in the United States.
In the Houston area, TBM and its partners are active at 11 sites with feeding, shower/laundry, heavy equipment, chaplains, childcare, chainsaw, temporary roof, flood recovery, box units and recharging stations. The organization is working together with the American Red Cross to prepare and serve 10,000+ daily meals for flood victims and relief volunteers.
Commenting on the recent donation, Texas Baptist Men's Coastal Plains Area Coordinator Monte Vincent, notes, "The Texas Baptist Men are so grateful to Hytera America, Inc. and Voceon Digital Radio Communications for their generous donation of 50 digital radios to assist us in the Harvey Flood Relief Effort in Southwest Houston, and other disaster site operations we serve nationwide."
Thus far, Hytera America has donated $35,000 worth of equipment to local search and rescue operations, providing reliable digital radio communications in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. This is the second donation of two-way radios and equipment which Hytera and Voceon have made in the Houston area.
Hytera America's Sales Director Steve Cragg notes, "Our company is pleased to offer our digital radio equipment to those in need, along with the security and peace of mind that our Hytera branded products provide. CERT organizations and companies who are leading the relief efforts in Houston can depend on our high-quality radios and equipment to make their efforts more efficient."
Along with the donation of the two-way digital radios, Voceon and Hytera America are also wcj offering a 40% discount off the MSRP as a trade-in credit for any organization that purchases new two-way digital radios, including those groups with water-damaged equipment. Special financing is also available. Rental radios will be provided at no charge to use until new Hytera radios arrive. To take advantage of these special emergency-driven offers, contact Voceon's Houston office, located at 1219 Price Plaza Drive in Katy, TX 77449 or via phone at (281) 616-7244.
Voceon's Houston General Manager Joel Mills notes, "With the aftermath of the tragic flooding from the Hurricane Harvey disaster, the entire Houston community needs our help to aid and assist the relief and rebuilding efforts."
Steve Guller, President of Warner Communications – the national parent company of Voceon Digital Radio Communications – comments, "Serving those in need by giving back to the community is an important cornerstone of our corporate philosophy. It is our privilege to donate these radios and equipment to the Texas Baptist Men." He adds, "We're honored to serve their organization and their international disaster relief efforts."
To learn more about Voceon Digital Radio Communications, contact GM Joel Mills at 281-593-9093 or jmills@voceon.com. Information is also available at http://www.voceon.com.
Additional details regarding Hytera America, Inc. can be found online at https://www.hytera.us.
For more information about the Texas Baptist Men, go to http://texasbaptistmen.org.
Media Contact
Mary Hediger
Big Bang Marketing Consultants LLC
mhediger@bigbangmktg.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse