News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gospel Recording Artist at Coffee House Worship, Joy Fellowship Church, Thursday October 26, 7:00pm
Join us in releasing Holy Spirit inspired music, prophecy, prayers, and scriptures in the relaxed intimate setting of Coffee House Worship!
Join Pastors Dave and Joyce Thilges and gospel recording artist for this anointed night of worship where all are invited to participate in releasing Holy Spirit inspired songs, scriptures, prophecy and prayer in the relaxed, intimate setting of Coffee House Worship!
Coffee is available for donation.
Joy Faith Ministries International is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization established four years ago by JFMI Founders and Senior Pastors David and Joyce Thilges. The ministry offices are in Colleyville Texas which is a city located approximately 12 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Joy Faith Ministries International includes Joy Fellowship Church offering wcj worship services at 11:00am each Sunday; Joy at First Light which provides private and confidential Christian counseling and deliverance ministry; JFMI Productions & Publications which provides music and book publication services; and an adult Bible and ministry leadership curriculum within its College of Ministry, including the School of Healing and the School of Deliverance.
Child care will not available during Coffee House Worship.
For questions or more information about Coffee House Worship or about Joy Faith Ministries International, please contact us using the phone or email information below. Information about Coffee House Worship is also available on the Joy faith Ministries International website at joyfmi.org and the Joy Fellowship Church website at joyfellowshiponline.org.
Come and release a song or word, or just soak in the presence of God and His love for you in this relaxed intimate setting of Coffee House Worship!
Contact
Joy Faith Ministries International
Senior Pastors Dave and Joyce Thilges
(817) 424-1212
info@joyfmi.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse