Fyzical to host pelvic health seminars Oct. 28 and Nov. 2
The informative pelvic health seminars will take place Oct. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fyzical's Fort Myers location at 13010 Metro Parkway, and on Nov. 2 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Fyzical's Bonita Springs location at 25241 Elementary Way, Suite 200. While the event is free and open to the public, an RSVP is requested to attend the event by emailing PelvicHealth@
A nationally recognized expert on pelvic health, Dr. Cindy Neville, PT, DPT, WCS, director of pelvic health and wellness for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, will host the seminars and provide education on the anatomy of the pelvic floor, also teaching the proper moves for building and maintaining strength for optimal pelvic floor health.
"At some point in life, often after giving birth or as we age, women are likely to experience incontinence or some form of pelvic disorder throughout their lifetime," said wcj Neville. "During our free seminar, I'll be teaching the proper moves for building and maintaining pelvic strength in a supportive and comfortable environment. I'm looking forward to addressing questions and empowering attendees to improve their overall wellbeing."
A board-certified Women's Health Certified Specialist by the American Physical Therapy Association and a published author, Neville provides outpatient clinical services at Fyzical's Bonita Springs location, servicing women and men with pelvic floor disorders such as urinary incontinence, constipation and pelvic pain, and women with musculoskeletal impairments related to pregnancy and childbearing. In addition to authoring and co-authoring several published works, Neville also serves as clinical faculty at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville and an online instructor for MedBridge Education and PhysicalTherapy.com, teaching classes in functional anatomy of the pelvis and pelvic floor, and topics in pelvic health physical therapy.
About Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers:
Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers offers a medically basedapproach to fitness and wellness, specializing in the company's core concepts of prevention, intervention, behavior, education and technology. Fyzical was founded in 2013 with just one center in Florida, and the franchise now has 280 locations across the U.S., and continues to grow. With 13 locations throughout Southwest Florida, Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers offers medical assessments and evaluation programs, fall prevention and balance training, functional and core training, weight loss and nutrition counseling, physical therapy, pelvic health and massage therapy. Led by a team of doctors knowledgeable in physical therapy, degreed exercise physiologists, cardiac rehabilitation specialists, pelvic health and golf fitness specialists, Fyzical provides an array of resources and comprehensive programs designed to help Americans "Love Their Lives" by assisting them in achieving optimal physical health. To learn more about Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers' offerings, or to find a location near you, visit www.Fyzical.com.
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@
***@prioritymarketing.com
