 
News By Tag
* Food
* Meat
* Farming
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Claremont
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

North Country Smokehouse Officially Opens New Claremont Facility

State of the art building is largest private construction project in the city's history
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Food
Meat
Farming

Industry:
Food

Location:
Claremont - New Hampshire - US

Subject:
Projects

CLAREMONT, N.H. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Members of the community, staff, friends and business associates gathered at the brand new headquarters of the North Country Smokehouse on Sunday, October 22 to officially commemorate and celebrate its opening. Over 200 people enjoyed the gorgeous fall day, dined on smoked pork, heard from the owners and community leaders, and officially cut the ribbon for the 65,000 square foot facility.

The new facility features state of the art meat processing equipment and is more than four times the size of the old facility. It features post and beam construction, and is employee friendly with significant glass and open space, and offers a large breakroom. The facility will allow significantly higher and more efficient production. As a result, the smokehouse plans to hire about 15 additional team members in the coming months.

Mayor Charlene Lovett, Greater Claremont Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elyse Crossman and local elected officials joined members of the Breton family (who purchased the company in 2015) and the Satzow family for the ribbon cutting. The company was founded in Claremont in 1912 by Mike Satzow's grandfather.

"We were so pleased with the turnout for the event and to celebrate the fact that we will continue to grow the North Country Smokehouse in Claremont," said Satzow, who now serves as executive vice president of sales and marketing for the company. "I know that we will grow and thrive here and am so pleased that the Breton family wcj was on hand to join us and is so committed to keeping the smokehouse local."

The Breton family owns and operates duBreton (http://www.dubreton.com/en), the largest organic and natural producer of pork in North America. The company was founded in 1944, has more than 550 employees and utilizes a network of over 200 farms in Quebec and Ontario.

With a national client base and distribution partners that include Whole Foods and Hannaford Supermarkets, the North Country Smokehouse is poised for additional growth. Its award-winning meats are served in many five star restaurants. The new location is in the Syd Clark Industrial Park, located on 85 acres of Grissom Road and just five miles off Interstate 91. The construction project is believed to be the largest privately funded construction project in the city's history.

Learn more at https://ncsmokehouse.com/.

About the North Country Smokehouse

The North Country Smokehouse has been making some of the finest artisanal meats and cheese since 1912. Their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected ingredients, traditional cure recipes, and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods. These mouth watering recipes, are available through discerning retailers and wholesalers, and can also be custom crafted for professional kitchens. As one of the last family-owned smokehouses, they are proud that their products continue to be featured on five-star menus nationwide.

Contact
Alicia Baker
6035428323
***@ncsmokehouse.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ncsmokehouse.com Email Verified
Tags:Food, Meat, Farming
Industry:Food
Location:Claremont - New Hampshire - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share