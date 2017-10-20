News By Tag
North Country Smokehouse Officially Opens New Claremont Facility
State of the art building is largest private construction project in the city's history
The new facility features state of the art meat processing equipment and is more than four times the size of the old facility. It features post and beam construction, and is employee friendly with significant glass and open space, and offers a large breakroom. The facility will allow significantly higher and more efficient production. As a result, the smokehouse plans to hire about 15 additional team members in the coming months.
Mayor Charlene Lovett, Greater Claremont Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elyse Crossman and local elected officials joined members of the Breton family (who purchased the company in 2015) and the Satzow family for the ribbon cutting. The company was founded in Claremont in 1912 by Mike Satzow's grandfather.
"We were so pleased with the turnout for the event and to celebrate the fact that we will continue to grow the North Country Smokehouse in Claremont," said Satzow, who now serves as executive vice president of sales and marketing for the company. "I know that we will grow and thrive here and am so pleased that the Breton family wcj was on hand to join us and is so committed to keeping the smokehouse local."
The Breton family owns and operates duBreton (http://www.dubreton.com/
With a national client base and distribution partners that include Whole Foods and Hannaford Supermarkets, the North Country Smokehouse is poised for additional growth. Its award-winning meats are served in many five star restaurants. The new location is in the Syd Clark Industrial Park, located on 85 acres of Grissom Road and just five miles off Interstate 91. The construction project is believed to be the largest privately funded construction project in the city's history.
Learn more at https://ncsmokehouse.com/
About the North Country Smokehouse
The North Country Smokehouse has been making some of the finest artisanal meats and cheese since 1912. Their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected ingredients, traditional cure recipes, and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods. These mouth watering recipes, are available through discerning retailers and wholesalers, and can also be custom crafted for professional kitchens. As one of the last family-owned smokehouses, they are proud that their products continue to be featured on five-star menus nationwide.
