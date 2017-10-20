Row New York to Hold Lights On Afterschool Event October 26th

8,000 Rallies Nationwide Aim to Make Afterschool Programs Available to All

Contact

Brian Schatz

***@rownewyork.org Brian Schatz

End

-- Row New York, a sports-based youth development nonprofit that combines the discipline of rowing with rigorous academic support, will sponsor a Lights On Afterschool event on Thursday, October 26 from 4:30 – 5:30 PM at the Peter Jay Sharp Boathouse in Washington Heights in Manhattan.This event will be one of more than an expected 8,000 such happenings across America as part of Lights On Afterschool, the annual celebration of afterschool programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance.Speakers attending the event at the Peter Jay Sharp Boathouse are advocating for expanding afterschool opportunities so that every child who needs a program has access to one, and discussing the benefits of afterschool programs, including inspiring children to learn, keeping them safe in the hours when juvenile crime peaks, and providing relief to working families."Over 1.1 million children in NY are still in need of access to high-quality afterschool,"said Chris Neitzey, Policy Director for the New York State Network for Youth Success. wcj "Events like this help to highlight the good work being done, but also the need to expand these programs so every child can have access to the benefits of a high-quality afterschool program. For every one student enrolled in a program, there are three more who would participate if given the opportunity."What: Row New York Lights On Afterschool eventWhen: Thursday, October 26 from 4:30 - 5:30 PMWhere: Peter Jay Sharp Boathouse, 3579 Harlem River Drive New York, NY 10034Who: New York State Senator Marisol Alcantara (D31), New York State Assembly Member Carmen De La Rosa (D72), Allison James, Director of Education and Environmental Policy for New York City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez (D10), parents, students, and supporters of afterschool programs