Quotes for Kids Campaign Raises $740 for the Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region
"The Ronald McDonald House has personally touched the lives of several staff members and we're happy to raise awareness of their mission to support families of seriously ill children and give back to them." said Curt Cecala, TCT Federal Credit Union's CEO.
The 'Quotes for Kids' campaign invites TCT members to request an auto or home insurance quote from Liberty Mutual Insurance — for each quote requested in August, Liberty Mutual donated $10 to the charity. 74 TCT members requested a quote, resulting in a $740 donation, which was presented to Debbie Ross, Resident Director of the Ronald McDonald House in Albany, NY on October 10, 2017.
"Quotes for Kids was started with the goal of helping the credit union members' with their insurance needs and to support a worthy cause like the Ronald McDonald House," said Kevin Simon, Liberty Mutual Agent. "This donation is made possible through our collaboration with TCT and their members."
About wcj the Ronald McDonald House: Since its inception in 1982, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region has served as a "home away from home" for over 25,000 families of seriously ill children undergoing treatment at Albany Medical Center. Though it costs the organization more than $80 for every room it provides, no family is ever asked to pay for any of the services they receive. The 25 bedroom house serves over 650 families per year and is supported by a team of 250 active volunteers.
About TCT Federal Credit Union: Since 1959, TCT Federal Credit Union has been committed to providing quality financial services at an affordable cost. TCT membership is open to employees and their families of the largest concentration of school districts throughout Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties. It is also open to several other member groups within this region, including students and their families from the following school districts: Ballston Spa Central School, Cambridge Central School, Lake George Central School, Stillwater Central School, and SUNY Adirondack. TCT has four branches located in Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Cambridge and Queensbury. For more information on becoming a member, please visit www.tctfcu.org.
