Industry News





Nexstar partners with Bitcentral to supply critical station infrastructure to WTAJ in Altoona, PA

 
 
WTAJ – TV, Altoona, PA 2017. Cake cheering for a great launch!
WTAJ – TV, Altoona, PA 2017. Cake cheering for a great launch!
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of workflow solutions that maximize the value of media, is supplying Nexstar with critical news station infrastructure. Today it announced that WTAJ, a CBS-affiliated television station located in Altoona, PA and owned by Nexstar Media Group has upgraded their news system with Bitcentral's full Core News™ integrated suite of products to maximize the value of their media.

WTAJ now has an optimized Bitcentral playout workflow that allows the station to achieve a tight integration with their existing non-linear editing system, driving play-to-air servers and ingest encoding, taking rundowns to air without a hitch. Writers, producers and directors can now attach items to their stories in rundowns with multiple file type options, access all video sources (live and non-live) and manage content in real time, quickly and efficiently within a unified and intuitive environment.

About Bitcentral, Inc.

With corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, CA and Latin American headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, Bitcentral provides wcj efficient medial workflows and customized software solutions that maximize the value of media. Our Core News solution is #1 in U.S. news production, with over 255 TV stations going to air every day. Our scalable system allows stations of all sizes to unify their story production processes with the most relevant features at the highest efficiency, with rock solid reliability and world class support.

Our trusted partnerships with over 1,000 media operations worldwide in news production and master control automation solutions provide our customers with higher productivity and seamless integration - all while helping them increase their audience reach and competitive market position. We develop forward looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions in news and emerging-platform content.

We are dedicated to creating a culture of proactive sharing and listening, as well as providing the right resources and tools for a productive, innovative and rewarding work environment. Visit us at www.bitcentral.com


For more information contact: sfernandez@bitcentral.com

http://www.bitcentral.com

