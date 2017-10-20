News By Tag
Nexstar partners with Bitcentral to supply critical station infrastructure to WTAJ in Altoona, PA
WTAJ now has an optimized Bitcentral playout workflow that allows the station to achieve a tight integration with their existing non-linear editing system, driving play-to-air servers and ingest encoding, taking rundowns to air without a hitch. Writers, producers and directors can now attach items to their stories in rundowns with multiple file type options, access all video sources (live and non-live) and manage content in real time, quickly and efficiently within a unified and intuitive environment.
