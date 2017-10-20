 
News By Tag
* Encourage Health Series
* Healthy Savannah
* Enmarket
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Savannah
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Enmarket and Healthy Savannah Present 1K Encourage Health Grant to The Girl Scouts of Historic Ge

 
 
enmarket and Healthy Savannah present check
enmarket and Healthy Savannah present check
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Encourage Health Series
Healthy Savannah
Enmarket

Industry:
Education

Location:
Savannah - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- (SAVANNAH, GA) The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia were awarded a $1,000 Encourage Health grant on Oct. 24 during the fourth and final presentation of the Enmarket 2017 Encourage Health Education Series.

Launched in 1912 by Juliette Gordon Low in Savannah, the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia is designed to develop the girls into successful, well-rounded adults. The scout program focuses on financial literacy, STEM projects, healthy living, environmental stewardship and global citizenship. It has expanded across the nation and now has more than 59 million Girl Scout alumnae.

This local nonprofit is one of four groups to receive grants during the 2017 series. Other recipients include the Living Vine, Savannah Urban Garden Alliance and the Savannah Striders.

Davana Pilczuk, Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series Presenter, discussed "The Forgotten Keys to Health." Pilczuk is a human performance expert, a Healthy Savannah board member and a columnist for the Savannah wcj Morning News.

The 2017 Encourage Health Education Series featured four lunchtime presentations from respected professionals who shared insights on nutrition and fitness along with general tips for healthy living.

This marks the fourth year for the Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series conducted in partnership with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace, Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9.

For more information, visit http://www.enmarkstations.com/EncourageHealthSeries

ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., operating as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.

CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
enmarket
MClements@enmarkstations.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Director of Communications
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
mailto:cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com

Contact
Cynthia Wright
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Carriage Trade PR
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Encourage Health Series, Healthy Savannah, Enmarket
Industry:Education
Location:Savannah - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share