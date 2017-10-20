News By Tag
Enmarket and Healthy Savannah Present 1K Encourage Health Grant to The Girl Scouts of Historic Ge
Launched in 1912 by Juliette Gordon Low in Savannah, the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia is designed to develop the girls into successful, well-rounded adults. The scout program focuses on financial literacy, STEM projects, healthy living, environmental stewardship and global citizenship. It has expanded across the nation and now has more than 59 million Girl Scout alumnae.
This local nonprofit is one of four groups to receive grants during the 2017 series. Other recipients include the Living Vine, Savannah Urban Garden Alliance and the Savannah Striders.
Davana Pilczuk, Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series Presenter, discussed "The Forgotten Keys to Health." Pilczuk is a human performance expert, a Healthy Savannah board member and a columnist for the Savannah wcj Morning News.
The 2017 Encourage Health Education Series featured four lunchtime presentations from respected professionals who shared insights on nutrition and fitness along with general tips for healthy living.
This marks the fourth year for the Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series conducted in partnership with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace, Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9.
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., operating as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.
