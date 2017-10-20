News By Tag
Junior League of Baltimore Accepting New Members
Civically-minded women should look no further to join one of Baltimore's oldest service organizations
The locations and dates of the events are as follows:
· October 27, 2017 at Social Pub and Pie, Federal Hill 6:30-8:30PM
· November 9, 2017 at Bond Street Social, 6:30-8:30PM
· December 7, 2017 at World of Beer, Locust Point (McHenry Row) 6:30-8:30PM
Women interested in attending an open house event should register at www.jlbalt.org.
"As one of the oldest chapters of the Junior League in the nation, we believe that our members are the core of all that we do. From lawyers and doctors to entrepreneurs wcj and nonprofit executives, we have a diverse group of women who are dedicated to making a positive impact in Baltimore," said Ashley Chalmers, President. "Our recruitment events are just one opportunity to meet women who are connected to our mission of building future leaders of tomorrow."
The JLB has been actively involved in the Baltimore community for 105 years and recently announced new long-term partnerships with three local non-profits as part of their Women Building Women campaign. Through their work with House of Ruth Maryland, Asylee Women Enterprise, and the Women's Housing Coalition, JLB members are able to effect positive change in the community. Members of JLB are given opportunities to develop critical leadership skills while getting hands-on training and expanding their network both in the city and nation-wide.
Attending an open house event is required for membership consideration. For more information or to download the application, visit https://www.jlbalt.org/?
About the Junior League of Baltimore, Inc.
The Junior League of Baltimore, Inc. (JLB) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The JLB values the power of voluntarism, the diverse community in which we live, the talents, commitment, and contribution of our members, and our history of community impact and involvement. Since 1912, the JLB and its members have been improving the Baltimore community with service projects and impact-focused voluntarism.
For additional information visit www.jlbalt.org. You can also follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Kate Bradford
9378316045
***@jlbalt.org
