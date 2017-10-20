News By Tag
The Glass Guru Of Plano Is Now Open For Business
The Nation's Top Glass Franchise Opens a new location in Plano, TX
"We will operate with integrity & Honesty – We will treat you and your home with respect & professionalism – We will arrive on-time and follow through on our commitments"
- Owner, Mike Paulda
A Leader in the Glass Industry, The Glass Guru has arrived in Plano, TX. The Glass Guru of Plano is excited to provide services to Residential Homes & Commercial Businesses. The Glass Guru of Plano is owned and operated by Mike Paulda. Along with our team of glass experts, we provide excellent customer service in meeting all your glass needs.
The Glass Guru Franchise Systems, Inc. is an industry leading glass & window restoration, repair, and replacement franchise. Along with traditional glass & window wcj replacement services, The Glass Guru also offers money-saving restoration services for residential and commercial glass applications. This includes a unique solution for foggy dual-pane windows, glass scratch removal, and hard water stain removal. The Glass Guru of Plano offers the following services: Foggy Window Repair, Water Stain Removal, Glass Scratch Removal, Glass Replacement, Window Replacement;
