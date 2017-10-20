News By Tag
Bell Tower Shops hosts "Furry Fans" Yappy Hour Nov. 10, benefiting Gulf Coast Humane Society
Pet-friendly, football-themed event to feature live music, fun and adoptable pets
Yappy Hour will also feature a costume contest to name the "furriest fan" and owners and their pets are invited to dress up to represent their favorite football teams, and the contest's winning dog and owner will receive a prize. An on-site $5 donation to the Gulf Coast Humane Society is requested per dog to enter.
Come cheer on your pet and favorite football team while enjoying live music by Peter Kolter and Constantine Grim of the popular Electric Mud in Center Court, a bounce house, a sidewalk chalk station, lawn games and more. Cru will present the beer and wine for the evening, with all proceeds from beer purchases to be donated to the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Omaha Steaks will also present a "Doggone Good Deal" - $2 hot dogs and $1 water bottles with proceeds going to the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Pets Du Soleil Photography will be offering pet portraits, with 25 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
Throughout the event, visitors will have the chance to stop by dog-friendly sponsor stations and can also meet adoptable dogs from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
To learn more about the event, visit www.thebelltowershops.com or www.facebook.com/
About Gulf Coast Humane Society
Gulf Coast Humane Society is a regional organization dedicated to helping companion pets find their forever homes, no matter how long it takes. GCHS provides an adoption center, spay-neuter and veterinary clinic, as well as education and awareness to the public about the welfare of homeless pets.
GCHS' mission is to care for companion pets in need by offering safe refuge, providing medical care and facilitating adoptions. GCHS promotes the concept the "Adopt, Don't Shop" and help educate the community about proper and wcj responsible animal care, while providing quality, affordable veterinary care.
About Bell Tower Shops
Bell Tower Shops is the premier dining and fashion destination of the Fort Myers-Cape Coral market. The open-air center features The Fresh Market, Bed Bath & Beyond and a 20-screen Regal Cinema complex. Exceptional specialty retailers include: World of Beer, White House Black Market, Francesca's Collection, Ulta and Williams-Sonoma. Visit www.thebelltowershops.com for more.
About Madison Marquette
Madison Marquette is a private real estate investment and operating company and a member of the global investment firm Capital Guidance, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 1992, the firm employs a proven repositioning and redevelopment strategy to create value in infill and mixed-use assets in major urban gateway markets throughout the United States. Madison Marquette enhances returns while mitigating risk by directly controlling and managing the execution of its investment strategies. With more than 230 employees, Madison Marquette covers major U.S. markets through its offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas and Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit the company website at www.MadisonMarquette.com.
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@
***@prioritymarketing.com
