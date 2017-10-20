 
Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery to Host Birds and Paradise Artist Event Nov. 9th

 
PALM COAST, Fla. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Marna Conner, proprietor of Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery, is pleased to announce they will host a "Birds and Paradise" event on Thursday, November 9th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

The event will be held at the gallery located at 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Suite 8 in Palm Coast. They will welcome Artist Trish Vevera. Her enhanced photography and artistic jewelry designs will be featured.  Trish will be at the event to meet and greet guests and answer any questions about her work. Her art will be featured in the front of the gallery for one month.

Wine and light appetizers will be served. Attendees are asked to RSVP on Picture Perfect's Facebook page or by calling 386-446-9500.

Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery has been serving the Flagler County community and beyond since 1993. They offer framing as well as display art and photographs from local artists and beyond. They specialize in creative design using wcj solid design principles, as well as proper preservation practices, to create a pleasing and attractive finished product.

Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery is located at 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Suite 8 in Palm Coast. They can be reached at 386-446-9500 or online at http://pictureperfect-frameandgallery.com/ or at https://www.facebook.com/PicturePerfectFrameandGallery/.

