Hannah Barnes Designs has been awarded BEST OF HOUZZ 2017 for Customer Service in the industry
Hannah has now been awarded the best of Houzz 2017 award for customer service In the industry! This follows multiple 5* reviews from very happy clients, such as Mrs S.B who says "Hannah and team provided an excellent service both in design and in managing the project. Her designs have worked very well and created some lovely spaces."
Hannah studied Art & Design and Interior Design for several years and her qualifications include Diplomas, City & Guilds Awards and proven Excellence in Customer Service, as demonstrated by her testimonials. Hannah was also asked to be a Guest Demonstrator at The Ideal Home Show in wcj Manchester and Leeds for three years running. She devised short demonstrations on many aspects of interior design and DIY, dressing the Interior Design Stage and Room Sets to help visitors see the potential in their own homes.
"My passion is to create your ideal environment and leave you with a space you're happy to come home to, excited to show off and proud to live in. Contact me now to arrange your free interior design consultation!"
Hannah Barnes Designs is a professional interior design service based in Cheadle Hulme in Cheshire. Our location makes it easy for us to cater for clients in both the Manchester and Cheshire regions, and we have a wealth of experience in interior design for property in both of these locations. Visit Hannah Barnes at http://www.hannahbarnesdesigns.co.uk
Hannah Barnes
interiors@hannahbarnesdesigns.co.uk
