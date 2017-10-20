 
News By Tag
* Interior Design
* Home Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manchester
  Manchester, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Hannah Barnes Designs has been awarded BEST OF HOUZZ 2017 for Customer Service in the industry

 
MANCHESTER, England - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Hannah Barnes Designs has been established for 15 years, built from a passion for design and creativity, functional space and that essential personal touch. Hannah is regular interior design contributors to both InCheshire magazine and Prestbury Living magazine.

Hannah has now been awarded the best of Houzz 2017 award for customer service In the industry! This follows multiple 5* reviews from very happy clients, such as Mrs S.B who says "Hannah and team provided an excellent service both in design and in managing the project. Her designs have worked very well and created some lovely spaces."

Hannah studied Art & Design and Interior Design for several years and her qualifications include Diplomas, City & Guilds Awards and proven Excellence in Customer Service, as demonstrated by her testimonials. Hannah was also asked to be a Guest Demonstrator at The Ideal Home Show in wcj Manchester and Leeds for three years running. She devised short demonstrations on many aspects of interior design and DIY, dressing the Interior Design Stage and Room Sets to help visitors see the potential in their own homes.

"My passion is to create your ideal environment and leave you with a space you're happy to come home to, excited to show off and proud to live in. Contact me now to arrange your free interior design consultation!"

Hannah Barnes Designs is a professional interior design service based in Cheadle Hulme in Cheshire. Our location makes it easy for us to cater for clients in both the Manchester and Cheshire regions, and we have a wealth of experience in interior design for property in both of these locations. Visit Hannah Barnes at http://www.hannahbarnesdesigns.co.uk

End
Source:Hannah Barnes Design
Email:***@hannahbarnesdesigns.co.uk
Tags:Interior Design, Home Design
Industry:Services
Location:Manchester - Manchester, Greater - England
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share