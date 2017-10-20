Charismatic Rap Duo Rezxrome Releases Amazing Tracks On Soundcloud

SoundCloud is under limelight with rap duo REZxROME whose tracks are creating huge buzz on the gala. Their tracks truly represent new wave hip hop and rap music.

Artist Image

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Hiphop

• Hiphopmusic

• REZxROME Industry:

• Music Location:

• Chattanooga - Tennessee - US

End

-- Energy, team spirit and excellent coordination define the excellent rap duo REZxROME. The free spirited duo is all set with some amazing hip hop and rap tracks that are creating a frenzy affair on SoundCloud. Their tracks can rightly be exemplified as the new wave hip hop tracks that are extremely melodious and gives party vibes.the Dead andThe rapper are becoming the hot favorite artists in the music arena. Their killer looks and drop dead personality is something that will keep listeners hooked to their music gallery on SoundCloud. Rap music enthusiasts if you are really hunting for some thrilling party bangers, register your SoundCloud gallery and enter into the music gallery ofBothandhails from Orange Country, California and an ardent follower of Palestinian hip hop. Their compositions are perfect representative of new wave contemporary hip hop beats with a touch of Palestinian rap. The track that has wcj earned them immense popularity is "Holy Ghost" a trap rap track with unparallel rapping style. Another track "Freestyle" also reflects their versatility in blending bizarre music score and out of the box narration. In this trackandteams up with two other rappers CP9 and Boss Rick.andunfolds their melodious side with the track "Cause of You" a hearty melting hip hop song that is a beautiful combination of melodious singing and flawless rapping. The track "Trillkage" is another bone chilling track that deals with a thrilling incident. The track "Body Hunting" is a private release bythe Dead and puts light ion the powerful voice texture of the artist. The hot new single "Tear in the Cup" is a beautiful track that is blended with hip hop and jazz funk elements. Add this sensational track to your favorite list from SoundCloud.