Charismatic Rap Duo Rezxrome Releases Amazing Tracks On Soundcloud
SoundCloud is under limelight with rap duo REZxROME whose tracks are creating huge buzz on the gala. Their tracks truly represent new wave hip hop and rap music.
Both REZ and ROME hails from Orange Country, California and an ardent follower of Palestinian hip hop. Their compositions are perfect representative of new wave contemporary hip hop beats with a touch of Palestinian rap. The track that has wcj earned them immense popularity is "Holy Ghost" a trap rap track with unparallel rapping style. Another track "Freestyle" also reflects their versatility in blending bizarre music score and out of the box narration. In this track REX and ROME teams up with two other rappers CP9 and Boss Rick.
REZ and Rome unfolds their melodious side with the track "Cause of You" a hearty melting hip hop song that is a beautiful combination of melodious singing and flawless rapping. The track "Trillkage" is another bone chilling track that deals with a thrilling incident. The track "Body Hunting" is a private release by Rez the Dead and puts light ion the powerful voice texture of the artist. The hot new single "Tear in the Cup" is a beautiful track that is blended with hip hop and jazz funk elements. Add this sensational track to your favorite list from SoundCloud.
