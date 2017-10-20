 
News By Tag
* New Artist
* Sonorous
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Sonorous Records Inc. Welcomes New Artist Von Constancy

 
 
20800024_1489549737757956_3447217637104205270_n (1
20800024_1489549737757956_3447217637104205270_n (1
TORONTO - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Von Constancy is a young musician from Columbus, Ohio. Constancy has a diverse musical style with a mixture of pop, hip hop, alternative rock, and r&b. He has a massive buzz in his hometown; big thanks to his high school Whetstone. They inspired him to keep perusing music after releasing a few singles to get his name recognized in his city. His favorite musician is Lil Uzi Vert because he sees a lot of himself and his style in Uzi cause Lil Uzi Vert shows a lot of passion in his voice while making a majority of his music about love. Von Constancy wcj looks to be in the game for as long as he can because he feels like he is extremely different from others with his melodic style and appearance.

Sonorous Records is looking forward to releasing 2 new singles in the next 12 months from Von Constancy.

About Sonorous

Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene.  Visit our website for more information and a roster list of artists.

http://www.sonorousrecordings.com

Contact
Stephen Taub
***@sonorousrecordings.com
End
Source:Sonorous Records Inc.
Email:***@sonorousrecordings.com Email Verified
Tags:New Artist, Sonorous, Music
Industry:Music
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sonorous Records PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share