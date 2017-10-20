News By Tag
Sonorous Records Inc. Welcomes New Artist Von Constancy
Sonorous Records is looking forward to releasing 2 new singles in the next 12 months from Von Constancy.
About Sonorous
Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene. Visit our website for more information and a roster list of artists.
http://www.sonorousrecordings.com
Contact
Stephen Taub
***@sonorousrecordings.com
