Sonorous Records Inc. Welcomes New Artist Von Constancy

Contact

Stephen Taub

***@sonorousrecordings.com Stephen Taub

End

-- Von Constancy is a young musician from Columbus, Ohio. Constancy has a diverse musical style with a mixture of pop, hip hop, alternative rock, and r&b. He has a massive buzz in his hometown; big thanks to his high school Whetstone. They inspired him to keep perusing music after releasing a few singles to get his name recognized in his city. His favorite musician is Lil Uzi Vert because he sees a lot of himself and his style in Uzi cause Lil Uzi Vert shows a lot of passion in his voice while making a majority of his music about love. Von Constancy wcj looks to be in the game for as long as he can because he feels like he is extremely different from others with his melodic style and appearance.Sonorous Records is looking forward to releasing 2 new singles in the next 12 months from Von Constancy.Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene. Visit our website for more information and a roster list of artists.