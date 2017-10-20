Sonorous Records Inc. Welcomes Philip Unchurch

Sonorous Records welcomes Philip Unchurch Aka (Fashion Philly) to our roster of artists.

-- Sonorous Records welcomes Philip Unchurch Aka (Fashion Philly), a 20 year old Hip-Hop/R&B artist from Chicago,IL. Philip started his music career in April 2017. Phil's grandfather, Phil Upchurch , is a famous jazz musician. "He is where I get my passion for music from," states Fashion Philly. "I am also influenced by artist like Kayne West,Lil Wayne, & Gucci Mane."Phil has worked with many powerhouse industry Djs & Producers. Individuals such as platinum producer Maaly Raw and with the official DJ for Famous Dex Dj Shon & Award winning DJ,Producer & Radio Personality for 107.5 WGCI DJ Moondawg. Fashion Philly as he is professionally known is working on a new single wcj to be released early 2018.Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene. Check out our website for more information.