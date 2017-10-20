News By Tag
Sonorous Records Inc. Welcomes Philip Unchurch
Sonorous Records welcomes Philip Unchurch Aka (Fashion Philly) to our roster of artists.
About Sonorous
Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene. Check out our website for more information.
http://www.sonorousrecordings.com
Contact
Stephen Taub
***@sonorousrecordings.com
