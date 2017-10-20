Roll With Me Video by Miami Made David on VEVO & YouTube @MiamiMadeDavid

Miami Made David's style is a very positive smooth, melodic type of R&B with a Hip-Hop twist and is gradually gaining a nice following through word of mouth, radio, video, alternative online streaming services and major websites.

-- Miami Made David is a Singer, Rapper, Songwriter, Recording Artist, Music Producer who emerged from the Miami Area first with the single "The Only One" and second with the single "Roll With Me" both are available in numerous of popular Digital Stores and Streaming Sites like iTunes, Apple Music, Napster, iHeart Radio, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer and Tidal.Miami Made David was inspired by past well known artists like Prince, Maxwell, and newer Artists like Russ, Khalid and Macklemore. The Miami Born native has truly created a unique sound and style by incorporating different instruments and sounds learned at a young age starting with the Piano and then moving to the Guitar, which has all been self taught.Roll With Me Video was published on the MiamiMadeDavidVEVO YouTube Channel October 13, 2017 and as of October 25, 2017 it has over 4,700 views.The Roll With Me Audio was a featured TV/Film and Commercial Licensing Offer on Music2Deal.com wcj where it received Five Stars from the following Music Industry Professionals:Bjorn Djerf, a Songwriter with BWD Sounds from Sweden ; Christian Meyer-Pedersen, an Independent Songwriter from Germany and Achim Wierschem, a Composer with MindMovie Music Service from Germany.Office: 954.900.6233 (MADE)Email: MiamiMadeDavid@gmail.comThe Official Roll With Me Video by Miami Made David on VEVO can be viewed by visiting this link http://vevo.ly/PvPfqp the video has received over 4,900 views as of October 25, 2017.