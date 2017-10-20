News By Tag
Roll With Me Video by Miami Made David on VEVO & YouTube @MiamiMadeDavid
Miami Made David's style is a very positive smooth, melodic type of R&B with a Hip-Hop twist and is gradually gaining a nice following through word of mouth, radio, video, alternative online streaming services and major websites.
Miami Made David was inspired by past well known artists like Prince, Maxwell, and newer Artists like Russ, Khalid and Macklemore. The Miami Born native has truly created a unique sound and style by incorporating different instruments and sounds learned at a young age starting with the Piano and then moving to the Guitar, which has all been self taught.
Roll With Me Video was published on the MiamiMadeDavidVEVO YouTube Channel October 13, 2017 and as of October 25, 2017 it has over 4,700 views.
The Roll With Me Audio was a featured TV/Film and Commercial Licensing Offer on Music2Deal.com wcj where it received Five Stars from the following Music Industry Professionals:
Office: 954.900.6233 (MADE)
Email: MiamiMadeDavid@
http://www.MiamiMadeDavid.com
https://www.youtube.com/
The Official Roll With Me Video by Miami Made David on VEVO can be viewed by visiting this link http://vevo.ly/
Media Contact
Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name
Publicist
8328195303
yvonnewilcox@
