News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
IES Master to give scholarship up to 100% through MTRE
To write MTRE, students should either possess a B.Tech or BE degree in civil, mechanical, electrical, wcj or electronics and communication streams, or should be in the final year of their engineering degree course in these engineering branches.
MTRE is not just another scholarship exam to help reduce the financial burden of eligible and deserving students; it is also going to offer an insight into what goes into making the toppers of GATE and ESE. The Computer-based Test (CBT) platform used in MTRE matches the orientation and level of both these top engineering competitive exams i.e. ESE and GATE. Besides, the scholarship exam is going to work as a reality check for students. By taking MTRE, students would come to know about their weaknesses and strengths, and can plan their ESE and GATE preparation strategy accordingly.
To facilitate availing the benefits by maximum number of students from all over India, the scholarship exam will be held at 35 MTRE centres https://iesmaster.org/
Contact
IES Master
8010009955
9711853908
info@iesmaster.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse