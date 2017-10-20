IES Master to give scholarship up to 100% through MTRE

MTRE facebook

-- IES Master is going to conduct Master Talent Reward Exam (MTRE), a scholarship exam for engineering students aspiring for ESE, GATE and PSUs, on 19 November, 2017. Under this initiative by IES Master, 100 students from civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronics and communication streams will be selected from all over India for a discount of up to 100% on tuition fee. The scholarship exam is conceptualised keeping in mind the requirements of engineering students aspiring for ESE 2019 and GATE 2019. The scholarship test would be of two hours duration, and the question paper would include 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each question will carry 1 mark with a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every wrong answer.To write MTRE, students should either possess a B.Tech or BE degree in civil, mechanical, electrical, wcj or electronics and communication streams, or should be in the final year of their engineering degree course in these engineering branches.MTRE is not just another scholarship exam to help reduce the financial burden of eligible and deserving students; it is also going to offer an insight into what goes into making the toppers of GATE and ESE. The Computer-based Test (CBT) platform used in MTRE matches the orientation and level of both these top engineering competitive exams i.e. ESE and GATE. Besides, the scholarship exam is going to work as a reality check for students. By taking MTRE, students would come to know about their weaknesses and strengths, and can plan their ESE and GATE preparation strategy accordingly.To facilitate availing the benefits by maximum number of students from all over India, the scholarship exam will be held atacross the nation. Students interested in availing this opportunity canby 14 November, 2017. For more details regarding MTRE, eligible and interested candidates canor call IES Master Delhi centre ator Noida centre at