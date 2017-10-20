 
Diamond Books released two influential books by authored by Dr. Chandra Pal Sharma

 
 
OKHLA, India - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The book - Chintan ki Maniyan is a collection of almost 48 different excerpts written for various national newspapers by the author. Most of the passages in the book are focussing on reality of life and its anomaly.The author urges to improve these uncertainties of life through his writings. The second book - Ank Chakra is based numerology and how this mode has been effective in our lives.

Speaking on the launch of the book, Mr. N. K. Verma, Chairman, Diamond Books said, "Indian Culture has its own prosperous traditions which are being followed by us since ages. There are still lot of elements that are unexplored and we aim to bring it forward for today's generation. Diamond Books has published numerous books that elaborates the facets of Indian culture and traditions. Taking this legacy forward, these two books written by Dr. Chandra Pal Sharma will also prove to be a milestone in the world of literature."

About Diamond Group :

Diamond Group of Publications is one of the largest publishing houses in India. It was established in 1948. It has been publishing books on fiction, non-fiction, religion, culture, health, yoga, astrology, sports, biographies, poetry, humour, literature and also for children in English, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Assamese and even French. It has published about 2000 titles in Hindi, 600 in English, 200 in Urdu and 100 in Bengali. It has also wcj published more than 6000 titles under popular comics series.

The Group also publish Hindi & English Magazines like:

Ø Grehlakshmi- A Women's monthly magazine

Ø Diamond Cricket Today ( Hindi & English) - Sports monthly

Ø Sadhna Path- An astrology, health and spirituality magazine

Diamond has published books by eminent authors like Kiran Bedi, Joginder Singh, Abhimanyu Anat, Ashok Chakradhar, Kaka Hatharasi, Munshi Premchand, Ravindra Nath Tagore, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyaya, Dr. Bhojraj Dwivedi, Maa Prem Usha and many more.

