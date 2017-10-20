 
Moonlight Inspired Pilotage Influenced Watches

Crowdfunding Campaign for the Unique and Distinctive Meia Lua Collection
 
LISBON, Portugal - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- When entrepreneur and innovator Goncalo S. Lopes put together his team of professionals, watch design and development would never be the same again. His team worked on the most exquisite timepieces, designed with care to offer maximum functionality and aesthetic appeal. The Meia Lua ("Half Moon" in Portuguese) is a distinctive and unique collection of watches, pilotage influenced and minimalistic to the core, while bringing disruptive technologies to the fore.

Originating from Lisbon, where the Tagus touches the Atlantic and the sea meets the sky, this stunning collection of watches derives its unique inspiration from the unique light of "Lisboa" at night. It's truly enthralling when moonlight shines across the waves and lights up city wcj streets. The special magic of the moment translates into these sleek timepieces.

Classic 12h dial, water resistance of ATM 10 and a stainless steel 316L case makes this a watch that is 100% functional, not just eye candy. It also has a double domed glass cover, anti-reflexive coating inside and anti-scratch sapphire crystal face to make it robust and visible at all times. With movement functionality from Japanese watch production company Miyota known for their accuracy and precision, this watch is a silent performer.

Reasonably priced, beautifully designed and the perfect timepiece that makes you feel proud, comfortable and stylish at the same time, Meia Lua is a masterpiece. Goncalo is currently running the campaign to obtain € 28,500 critical for production of this unique watch brand.

Campaign page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/meia-lua-watches#/

Mr. Goncalo S. Lopes
Meia Lua Watches
