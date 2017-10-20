 
Industry News





Between Riverside and Crazy at LA Theatre Works

L.A. Theatre Works records the Southern California premiere of Stephen Adley Guirgis's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama in front of a live audience. Each of the five performances will be recorded for radio, CD, digital download and online streaming.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- In the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Stephen Adly Guirgis, ex-cop "Pops" and his ex-con son Junior are barely holding on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments in Manhattan. Pops has his hands (not to mention his apartment) full as he navigates a steady stream of sketchy houseguests and sweats out the impending verdict on his law suit against the police department. A celebration of the glorious contradictions that make up human nature, this rowdy dark comedy looks at the slippery nature of justice and the grit it takes to finally move on. Featuring Seamus Dever (Castle) and Larry Powell (The Christians at Playwrights Horizons)
Each of the five performances at UCLA's state-of-the-art James Bridges Theater will be recorded live in front of an audience for future radio broadcast, distribution on CD, digital download and online streaming. L.A. Theatre Works' syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. (locally, in Southern California, on KPFK wcj 90.7 FM (http://kpfk.org/index.php/programs/201-la-theatre-works#....)); and can be streamed on demand at www.latw.org (http://www.latw.org/radio.html). Five live performances: Nov. 16 – Nov. 19 at the James Bridges Theater at UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095; $15-$60; For more information or to purchase tickets, call (310) 827-0889 or go to www.latw.org. Join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LATheatreWorks; follow us on Twitter @latheatreworks (https://twitter.com/latheatreworks?lang=en).

