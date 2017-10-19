News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Buying Buddy IDX CRM Announces Expanded Colorado RETS/IDX Coverage for Steamboat Springs Now Inclu
New support allows Agents and Brokers to showcase properties in Steamboat Springs and the immediate surrounding areas
Buying Buddy Agents and Brokers who subscribe to the REcolorado MLS will now be able to access listing data from northwest Colorado, and likewise, northern Colorado RealtorsⓇ will be able to use the Buying Buddy as their IDX CRM solution. This new data capability is automatically available through the Buying Buddy REcolorado IDX plugin and available for immediate use.
This extended reach comes as the result of the partnership between REcolorado and the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors with the goal of providing expanded services to Realtors in northwestern Colorado. Members of the Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS are now a part of the 21,000 other Colorado Real Estate Professional from six other boards of REALTORS that subscribe to the REcolorado MLS, the largest MLS in Colorado (http://www.recolorado.com/
"With the addition of the Steamboat Springs IDX data to the REcolorado MLS, we can now offer our best of breed IDX CRM solution (Buying Buddy) to Realtors in the northwest part of the state through the REcolorado plugin," said Paul Eastwood president wcj at Blue Fire Group, the parent company of the Buying Buddy IDX CRM suite. "This new partnership continues the national trend to regionalize the MLS industry. This move will improve Realtor access to top-rated MLS products and services and widen their choices when it comes to other industry solutions previously not available. As a result, more Realtors, Agents and Brokers will have the tools they need to deliver better service to their clients."
The Steamboat Springs IDX is currently available through the REcolorado plugin for the Buying Buddy CRM solution. Other supported REcolorado boards include: Aurora Association of Realtors, Douglas Elbert Realtor Association, South Metro Denver Realtors Association, Denver Metro Association of Realtors, Mountain Metro Association of Realtors, Realtors of Central Colorado (ROCC) and the previously mentioned Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors. The REcolorado IDX plugin has 70 supported MLS fields including the recently added open house data and the Buyer's Agent data fields.
For more information on Steamboat Springs IDX data included in the REcolorado plugin visit our website (www.mybuyingbuddy.com) or call 877.843.8464 .
About My Buying Buddy IDX CRM suite (MBB)
The My Buying Buddy® IDX CRM Suite has been continually developed and enhanced since its initial launch, and today is based on the most up-to-date technologies for web applications design making it extremely flexible, fast to change and very scalable.
Our vision is to use the extraordinary power of the internet to help Real Estate Professionals achieve their sales, marketing and relationship building goals.
About Blue Fire Group
The Blue Fire Group creates innovative Web-based Marketing Solutions for the Real Estate and other Service industries.
We have been helping Real Estate professionals since 2002.
We are a Denver, Colorado based company. With 25 years of experience selling and marketing high-value services, the founder's vision is to use the extraordinary power of the internet to help you achieve your marketing and relationship building goals.
Helping our clients achieve a return on investment is our primary goal.
Contact
Paul Eastwood
***@bluefiregroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse