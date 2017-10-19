 
Industry News





Greener Housekeeping House Cleaning Company Expands Pressure Washing Operations into Collier County

Greener Housekeeping, a leading provider of residential cleaning service, is announcing its expansion into the rapidly growing area of Naples and Marco Island in Collier county.
 
NAPLES, Fla. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Greener Housekeeping is a rapidly growing residential cleaning service in Collier and Lee County, serving Bonita Springs, Naples and Marco Island. The company offers the following residential services:

·         House cleaning
·         Green cleaning
·         Home-watch
·         Pressure washing
·         Home organizing

After serving Bonita Springs and Naples area for years, Greener Housekeeping expanded their services into Marco Island also. In addition to offering top-quality house cleaning services in Naples, now we offer services to the entire Marco Island area including pressure washing and home organizing services as well.

According to the Greener Housekeeping Corporate Spokesman "Greener Housekeeping is very motivated to be a part of the Collier County community"

Our cleaning service offers a FREE deep cleaning to customers in Collier County during the first 3-month period. "It's a win – win situation", stated Timea Huri, wcj co-founder of Greener Housekeeping.

To book a FREE on-site consultation call (239) 529-7053 between 9 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday or to learn more about Greener Housekeeping visit  http://www.greenerhousekeeping.com website.

Based in Naples, FL, Greener Housekeeping serves five-star communities in Collier and Lee counties with outstanding house cleaning and pressure washing services.

