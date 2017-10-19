News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Greener Housekeeping House Cleaning Company Expands Pressure Washing Operations into Collier County
Greener Housekeeping, a leading provider of residential cleaning service, is announcing its expansion into the rapidly growing area of Naples and Marco Island in Collier county.
· House cleaning
· Green cleaning
· Home-watch
· Pressure washing
· Home organizing
After serving Bonita Springs and Naples area for years, Greener Housekeeping expanded their services into Marco Island also. In addition to offering top-quality house cleaning services in Naples, now we offer services to the entire Marco Island area including pressure washing and home organizing services as well.
According to the Greener Housekeeping Corporate Spokesman "Greener Housekeeping is very motivated to be a part of the Collier County community"
Our cleaning service offers a FREE deep cleaning to customers in Collier County during the first 3-month period. "It's a win – win situation", stated Timea Huri, wcj co-founder of Greener Housekeeping.
To book a FREE on-site consultation call (239) 529-7053 between 9 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday or to learn more about Greener Housekeeping visit http://www.greenerhousekeeping.com website.
Based in Naples, FL, Greener Housekeeping serves five-star communities in Collier and Lee counties with outstanding house cleaning and pressure washing services.
Contact
Greener Housekeeping
***@greenerhousekeeping.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse