Kari Hollywood Seen at SocialMixLA Fashion Show

Daunting the red carpet, Actor and Dancer Kari Hollywood stuns in an all Black Look for charity. Rubbing elbows with Fashion Executives, handbag designers, and celebrity stylists.
 
 
On the red carpet at LAFashion Corner and SocialMixLA event
On the red carpet at LAFashion Corner and SocialMixLA event
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Kari Hollywood attended the closing of LA Fashion Week hosted by Social MixLA on Sunset in Hollywood. Kari was accompanied by his videographer NYFA film student Vicardo Moon and there to congratulate his colleague "Miss India America" on her recent win.

Just 3 months into the scene, Kari is already making sizeable donations to charity events. The focus of this event was Breast Cancer awareness since October is the designated month for awareness. Kari made an undisclosed contribution this month with a private real estate investor to the cause.

When asked about the experience, Kari stated
"There were models standing on fountains, hanging over tree branches. Some of the designs were very innovative and to die for and some of the designs lacked quality and execution, primarily the unitard assembles."

Kari was introduced to Hollywood wcj scene by appearing in walk on roles of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood and featured briefly on So You Think You Can Dance commercials. Although he has no desire to be a reality star or design clothing, he definitely sees the value in networking the fashion and charity scene.

When asked what is next? Kari plans to support his passion of dance as he plans to attend the Choreographers Carnival Tuesday, 10/24 in Hollywood and has been confirmed as a VIP guest.

For more info visit here: https://www.facebook.com/karihollywood

Contact Manager via Kari Hollywood Instagram @karihollywood

Source:LA Creative Society
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Lafw, #socialmixla, Khalid
Industry:Fashion
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Page Updated Last on: Oct 25, 2017
