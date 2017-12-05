THE CENTER in Coral Springs to Present HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS to Benefit Pediatric Cancer Research

HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

-- THE CENTER(Coral Springs Center for the Arts)To PresentHOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYSTo Benefit Pediatric Cancer ResearchDecember 5-17, 2017Family-Friendly Events Include Holiday on the Square (a Winter Wonderland & Evening Light Show), The Festival of Trees & a Heart-Stirring Hope for the Holidays Gala(Coral Springs, FL – October 17, 2017) THE CENTER, formerly known as the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, today announced a special 12-day, family-friendly yuletide celebration HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS that will raise much-needed funds for the Children's Oncology Group, the world's leader in pediatric cancer research."THE CENTER wants to bring the members of our community together to have fun celebrating the holidays at an exciting event, but with the added heartwarming knowledge that they are helping kids fight this ugly disease," says Bill Haggett, General Manager of the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. "In addition, there will be opportunities for other local nonprofit organizations to generate awareness for other critical causes."Highlights of HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS at THE CENTER will include:+ Holiday on the Square, a delightful Winter Wonderland and evening light show/video extravaganza, perfect for family walk-throughs and photo ops for sharing on Facebook and Snapchat.+ The Festival of Trees, in which sponsors can purchase a tree for $150, then decorate it to promote their family, business, favorite sports team, community group or nonprofit organization – a great way to build a positive brand and increase overall awareness. The decorated trees will be displayed in THE CENTER's newly redesigned lobby. At the end of the 12-day event, all the trees will by auctioned off and delivered free of charge by event partner Sentry Self Storage to the winning bidders or donated to local foster families.+ The Hope for the Holidays Gala will be held at THE CENTER on Sunday, December 16, at which the winning tree bidders will be announced.Tickets to Holiday on the Square and The Festival wcj of Trees are only $2 per person. Tickets to the Hope for the Holidays Gala are $80 each or $150 for a pair, and are available by calling THE CENTER's Box Office at 954-344-5990.Throughout the month, THE CENTER will be presenting a variety of theme-related shows such as Linda Eder's Holiday Concert on December 1, the traditional Nutcracker Ballet with more than 130 cast members (December 12), and Rockapella Christmas on December 22. Tickets to these shows will include admission to Holiday on the Square and The Festival of Trees."As the mother of a pediatric cancer survivor, my wish is that research funded in part by HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS at THE CENTER will guarantee that no child will have to go through what my son Chansen had to endure," says Event Chair Destiny Haggett. "Now that would be a very happy holiday!"For information about sponsorship and partner opportunities for HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS, please email kschwab@coralsprings.org.How to Get Tickets for HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS:Tickets can be purchased by calling THE CENTER's Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.About the Children's Oncology Group:The Children's Oncology Group (COG), a National Cancer Institute supported clinical trials group, is the world's largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research. The COG unites more than 9,000 experts in childhood cancer at more than 200 leading children's hospitals, universities, and cancer centers across North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. For more information, please visit www.childrensoncologygroup.org.About THE CENTER:THE CENTER (formerly known as the Coral Springs Center for the Arts) brings the finest in music, dance, comedy and more to the community; offering a variety of entertainment and artistic events for all ages and interests. From the best of Broadway, to top comedians, jazz and pop concerts, and a diverse selection of family productions, the theater has something for every taste. THE CENTER is the cultural lifeblood of the community, with approximately 200,000 people visiting the facility yearly.In addition to the intimate 1,471-seat theater, THE CENTER houses a dramatic dance studio, a variety of meeting rooms for corporate and private events and the elegant Coral Springs Museum of Art. THE CENTER/Coral Springs Center for the Arts is truly unique in all that it offers as a cultural resource for North Broward and South Palm Beach Counties. Easily accessible from the Sample Road exits off I-95, the Florida Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway, THE CENTER draws audiences preferring an intimate theater experience and museum visit closer to home. For more information, please call 954-344-5990 or visit the official website at www.TheCenterCS.com.