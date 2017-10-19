Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel to Host BEST BITE FOR VETS on November 16

BEST BITE FOR VETS

-- Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villasto Host BEST BITE FOR VETS on Thursday, November 166th Annual Taste-Off Competition Between Local Restaurants Will Raise Much-Needed Funds for Two Local Patriotic Nonprofits:HOW Foundation of South Florida and Project Holiday(Delray Beach, FL – October 17, 2017) Cathy Balestriere, general manager of Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas, today announced the sixth annual BEST BITE restaurant competition on Thursday, November 16, from 6 to 9 pm. The competing restaurants at this year's restaurant competition will be announced soon.For the second year in a row, this celebration of local dining excellence is being themed BEST BITE FOR VETS, because the tasty event will be raising funds for two local patriotic organizations:featuring seven local favorites: the HOW Foundation of South Florida and Project Holiday.The culinary contenders will be offering a variety of delicious taste sensations as they compete for the title of BEST BITE FOR VETS. And this year, the participating restaurants have two ways to win:1) by popular vote of the attendees2) by designation from a group of celebrity judges including former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mark Duper. Food blogger Shaina Wizov from Take a Bite Out of Boca will serve as MC.The cost to attend is only $20 per person, which will include one drink ticket, a free "chance to win" ticket for special gifts and a token to use for voting for BEST BITE winner. Every time a person buys a drink (alcoholic or not) from either of the two popular tiki bars at Crane's, they will receive another voting token. At the end of the event, the restaurant with the most tokens will be declared the popular winner.Best of all, $15 from each admission will be split evenly between the Delray-based nonprofits:+ Project Holiday, which supports local families who have loved ones serving in the armed forces around the world.+ HOW Foundation of South Florida, which increases awareness about the medicinal benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and raises supplementary funds for helping wounded warriors and other individuals wcj receive treatment for HBOT indications not typically covered by insurance. For more information, please visit www.HOWFoundationSF.org.As a bonus, this year's BEST BITE FOR VETS is also the finale of the HOW Foundation's 2nd annual Dine for Veterans promotion. (Learn more at: www.dineforveterans.com.)Crane's Beach House's BEST BITE fundraiser will be held throughout the hotel, around both beach-like swimming pools and the two large Tiki Huts. Live jazz music & special guests will be featured throughout the evening. There will also be an assortment of desserts to celebrate "16 Years of Success" at Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas.About Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas:Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas creates a real tranquil environment for guests, even though the boutique hotel is just steps away from the shops and restaurants along Delray Beach's popular Atlantic Avenue. The two poolside tiki bar are stocked with an array of tropical drinks, wines and both domestic and imported beer, with a music-filled happy hour from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.In addition to being admitted to the TripAdvisor®Hall of Fame 2015, Crane's Beach House has been named to the prestigious Expedia Insiders Select List™ listing "the world's best hotels" as judged by the experience of Expedia® travelers, and earlier this year it received a certificate of recognition for gathering exceptional guest ratings and reviews from Hotels.com customers. Crane's also is a repeated recipient of the Florida Superior Small Lodging Association's prestigious Donal A. Dermody White Glove Award for housekeeping excellence and exceptional service.For more information please contact Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas at 561.278.1700 or visit the website atwww.cranesbeachhouse.com.Available for Interview:Cathy BalestriereCrane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas561.278.1700cathy@cranesbeachhouse.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net