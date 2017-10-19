 
Allen Police Department and Local Jack and Jill Chapter Host Teen Education Event

African American teens had the opportunity to meet with police officers and learn more about law enforcement encounters.
 
 
Small_Allen_police_event_group.
ALLEN, Texas - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Local teens met with police officers in Allen, Texas on Saturday, October 21 to discuss how they can prepare for and remain safe during potential encounters with law enforcement. The event was a joint project of the Allen Police Department and the Jack and Jill of America, Inc., North Suburban Dallas chapter, which includes the city of Allen in its membership area.

Working with Sergeant Jon Felty from Allen, host mothers Kim Benton, Tracey Banks, Bernadette Adams Davis and Misty Tippen planned the event to give the 16 teens who attended an opportunity to discuss recent police incidents and how they and their friends can be prepared for any encounters with officers.

The department hosted the event at the Allen Police Training facility on Greenville Avenue and made three officers available to share insights with the group and answer questions, as part of their community engagement efforts.

Using videos from nationally covered incidents as examples the officers talked to the teens about how to handle wcj traffic stops and other encounters for the safety of themselves and the officers.

About the North Suburban Dallas chapter of Jack and Jill of America

The North Suburban Dallas chapter (http://northsuburbandallasjackandjill.org) is comprised of members living in Plano, Carrollton, Allen, Richardson and other communities in the northern suburbs. Members plan leadership development, philanthropic and civic activities for their children and contribute to the community by hosting events, fundraisers and donation drives to benefit all children.
Source:Jack and Jill of America Inc. N. Suburban Dallas
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:469-786-0069
Tags:Law Enforcement, African American, Teen Education
Industry:Education
Location:Allen - Texas - United States
