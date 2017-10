Manhattan Author John Nuckel Joins thewordverve to Publish White-Collar Crime Thrillers

JOHN_ NUCKEL_ RECTORSTSERIES_ WRITER_ OF_ THE_ VIG_ RECTO

Media Contact

thewordverve inc.

writenow@thewordverve.com thewordverve inc.

End

--We stole that line from Manhattan resident John Nuckel, former Wall Street-er and current financial adviser, podcast host, and author of several titles in the "white-collar crime" genre, as well as some short stories.The idea of "don't give up your daydream" really hits home with us. That is justof many reasons we knew John would be a good fit for, and we are honored he accepted our invitation to represent him as his publisher.He'll be bringing his backlist as well as his new work—specifically, a series called(Book 1,). This suspense series meshes the past with current times in a mastermind of a plot, where a shadow organization, which has existed for centuries, emerges wcj only when it is needed—"to make things right."We are beyond excited to introduce this distinctive series to the public, starting with Book 1 before the end of the year.John writes, very naturally for obvious reasons, some of the most intriguing white-collar crime novels we've yet read. His depth and breadth of plot and characters is something few can pull off. And he's not limited to books alone—he has written feature articles for theandLinks to those are on his website www.johnnuckel.com , along with a plethora of other recognitions and accomplishments.Be on the lookout for future announcements regarding John and his books both here and in the media.Follow John Nuckel at:www.johnnuckel.comTwitter: @johnnuckel