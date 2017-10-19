News By Tag
Manhattan Author John Nuckel Joins thewordverve to Publish White-Collar Crime Thrillers
We stole that line from Manhattan resident John Nuckel, former Wall Street-er and current financial adviser, podcast host, and author of several titles in the "white-collar crime" genre, as well as some short stories.
The idea of "don't give up your daydream" really hits home with us. That is just one of many reasons we knew John would be a good fit for thewordverve, and we are honored he accepted our invitation to represent him as his publisher.
He'll be bringing his backlist as well as his new work—specifically, a series called The Volunteers (Book 1, Drive). This suspense series meshes the past with current times in a mastermind of a plot, where a shadow organization, which has existed for centuries, emerges wcj only when it is needed et omni recti—"to make things right."
We are beyond excited to introduce this distinctive series to the public, starting with Book 1 before the end of the year.
John writes, very naturally for obvious reasons, some of the most intriguing white-collar crime novels we've yet read. His depth and breadth of plot and characters is something few can pull off. And he's not limited to books alone—he has written feature articles for the New York Timesand Business Insider. Links to those are on his website www.johnnuckel.com, along with a plethora of other recognitions and accomplishments.
Be on the lookout for future announcements regarding John and his books both here and in the media.
Follow John Nuckel at:
www.johnnuckel.com
www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @johnnuckel
Media Contact
thewordverve inc.
writenow@thewordverve.com
