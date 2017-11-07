News By Tag
Ways Entrepreneurs Can Enjoy the Holidays and be Profitable with Event Designer Sabrina Cadini
Sabrina Cadini, event designer and business coach, speaks with the host of Better Biz Better You Show, Anna D Banks, about "Ways Entrepreneurs Can Enjoy the Holidays and be Profitable. "
Join us on the November 15, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. (EST) as event designer and business coach, Sabrina Cadini, shares Ways Entrepreneurs Can Enjoy the Holidays and be Profitable.
She will share how to use technology for a more productive and paperless business and about Life-work balance as the foundation for success, during the upcoming holidays and throughout the year.
To join the conversation. Call in and speak on air with Sabrina Cadini by dialing (646) 668-2914.
About Sabrina Cadini:
Sabrina, works with entrepreneurs who are busy either starting out in their industry wcj or who are more established and need new strategies and solutions to elevate their brand and become more profitable.
Learn more about Sabrina Cadini by visiting her websites:
* Business coaching www.sabrinacadini.com
* Event planning: www.ladolceidea.us
About Better Biz Better You:
In a world of limitless possibilities, who can busy solopreneurs, freelancers and consultants count on for up to date info on marketing personal services and enjoying personal relationships, while building a company? Join the host of Better Biz Better You Show, Anna D Banks as she and her special guest experts deliver weekly 30-minute podcasts with actionable insights for marketing your business, maintaining healthy relationships, and work-life balance from http://www.blogtalkradio.com/
Contact
Anna D Banks
Better Biz Better You Show
***@betterbizbetteryoushow.com
