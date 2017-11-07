 
News By Tag
* Sabrina Cadini
* Anna D Banks
* Business Coach
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bloomfield
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Ways Entrepreneurs Can Enjoy the Holidays and be Profitable with Event Designer Sabrina Cadini

Sabrina Cadini, event designer and business coach, speaks with the host of Better Biz Better You Show, Anna D Banks, about "Ways Entrepreneurs Can Enjoy the Holidays and be Profitable. "
 
 
Sabrina Cadini
Sabrina Cadini
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sabrina Cadini
* Anna D Banks
* Business Coach

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Bloomfield - New Jersey - US

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. - Nov. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- If you're an small business owner, consultant, freelancer or self-employed, chances are you struggle with taking any real time off.  And if you do, there's the very practical matter of figuring out or decieding who's going to  take care of day-to-day business activities and clients in your absence.

Join us on the November 15, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. (EST) as event designer and business coach, Sabrina Cadini, shares Ways Entrepreneurs Can Enjoy the Holidays and be Profitable.

She will share how to use technology for a more productive and paperless business and about Life-work balance as the foundation for success, during the upcoming holidays and throughout the year.

To join the conversation.  Call in and speak on air with Sabrina Cadini by dialing (646) 668-2914.

About Sabrina Cadini:

Sabrina, works with entrepreneurs who are busy either starting out in their industry wcj or who are more established and need new strategies and solutions to elevate their brand and become more profitable.

Learn more about  Sabrina Cadini by visiting her websites:

*  Business  coaching www.sabrinacadini.com

*  Event planning:  www.ladolceidea.us

About Better Biz Better You:

In a world of limitless possibilities, who can busy solopreneurs, freelancers and consultants count on for up to date info on marketing personal services and enjoying personal relationships, while building a company? Join the host of Better Biz Better You Show, Anna D Banks as she and her special guest experts deliver weekly 30-minute podcasts with actionable insights for marketing your business, maintaining healthy relationships, and work-life balance from http://www.blogtalkradio.com/betterbizbetteryoushow

Contact
Anna D Banks
Better Biz Better You Show
***@betterbizbetteryoushow.com
End
Source:Better Biz Better You Show
Email:***@betterbizbetteryoushow.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Better Biz Better You News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share