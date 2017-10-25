 
Kari Hollywood, Choreographer Scouting for Next Music Video Star

Kari Hollywood is teaming up with the local music scene to scout for the next big music star. Indie artists are encouraged to attend to meet and greet with the creative genius.
 
 
Kari Hollywood On Red Carpet
Kari Hollywood On Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Kari Hollywood will attend the next Unplugd LA event this Wednesday at The Store in Hollywood. This event will benefit Puerto Rico. Kari is working with executive directors from a video firm in Hollywood. He is tasked with scouting and discovering the next superstar to receive the all star treatment.

Indie artists are encouraged to show up, submit music and network with this creative genius. With an extensive film and dance background, Kari also works to creatively direct music video projects throughout the Southern States and Southern California region.

Kari Hollywood will be booking meetings during the event with the expectation to begin a creatively stunning project directed by Alex DiMarco (award winning expert director) (Khalid, Location).

Kari has choreographed for George Clinton's Kendra Foster, Disney Orlando, college football games, Access Broadway, and currently directing a dance wcj film entitled "LA Street Collective" in Hollywood. He plans to use this creative background to support the lucky indie artists as they plan to launch the next viral music video.

For more info, get in contact with his manager via his Instagram account @karihollywood

or visit here https://www.facebook.com/karihollywood/

Allison Carter
