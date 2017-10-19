United Premier Soccer League Announces Texas Conference Expansion with Round Rock Soccer Club

Round Rock (Tex.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Season

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Round Rock Soccer Club as a new member starting with the 2018 Spring Season.Based in Round Rock (Tex.), Round Rock SC will begin UPSL play in the Texas Conference.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "The United Premier Soccer League is expanding aggressively across the U.S., and we're excited that Round Rock Soccer Club is now a new member of our Texas Conference. Round Rock is a soccer hot spot and Round Rock SC is well positioned to take advantage of really terrific training and playing facilities in the area. We wish owners Edgar Palacios and Janna Dendy the best of luck as Round Rock SC prepares for the kick off of the Spring 2018 season."Owned by business partners Edgar Palacios and Janna Dendy, Round Rock SC represents the coming together of a number of factors on the local sporting scene.Palacios, 26, played professionally in Mexico and Sweden before returning to the U.S. and playing for a number of teams including the Syracuse Silver Knights of in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). A native of Round Rock, Tex., Palacios is Round Rock SC's President and will serve as the team's first Head Coach.Round Rock Soccer Club President Edgar Palacios said, "It's all about building the around the community and we feel like it's our goal to build a team that can represent a valuable part of this community. The vision for UPSL – with promotion and relegation – is outstanding for players and clubs and we feel that the UPSL is the future of soccer in the United States."Dendy, 27, and Palacios co-own Intercontinental Football Connection, a player management company connecting local talent with clubs in Europe and Mexico. A native of Modesto, Calif., Dendy is Round Rock SC's Chief Executive wcj Officer and Operations Manager.Round Rock Soccer Club CEO and Operations Manager Janna Dendy said, "We wanted to focus our attention more in the community (and) we will still be working at getting player opportunities but now our attention will shift more locally and creating a team to play as Round Rock Soccer Club."Round Rock SC will play its UPSL home games at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex (2001 Kenney Fort Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78665) in compliance with UPSL's Minimum Standards. The team soon will announce its upcoming game schedule.Round Rock Soccer Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Round Rock, Tex., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Round Rock SC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.Founded in 2017, Round Rock SC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).Contact:Janna DendyDirect: 512-784-5121Email: janna@proifc.comWebsite: www.roundrocksc.comThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 100 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 125-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague