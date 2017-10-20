News By Tag
Pulitzer Prize nominated"CALL TO WITNESS"expands brand w/ Podcast"My Stories..Chapters & Challenges"
Pulitzer Prize nominated Book "CALL TO WITNESS" expands its brand with a hit Podcast "My Stories..Chapter and Challenges" and more
After the successful launch of the book, in 2014, that life got real with families growing, grand children were born, and suddenly Call To Witness was placed on hold. It was after meeting Gil Coronado of CILA llc Management- that Jane knew he would be able to help raise the profile of Call To Witness. It was after meeting several times, they decided a working relationship was in order- and CILA shared thoughts of a Podcast, to elevate the Call To Witness story. "My Stories..Chapters and Challenges" would become the title to the Popular Podcast, inspired by Call To Witness. MSCC shares people's stories of overcoming challenges, and creating new chapters- told by the guests themselves. "When I heard Jane and Sherry talking, I felt like I was listening to a show, so the idea of the Podcast came to mind" says Gil Coronado, of CILA llc Management. "Over the past year, we have had incredible guest including Robin Smith, Rachel Moyer, Michael Tukeva, Michele Baehr, Thomas Jones, Jr. to name a few. The audience listenership has grown to 1400, in just over a year". You can stream this podcast on Soundcloud, and here all the episodes and special guests.
Jane Gagliardo also goes wcj on to say "I would love and like to live to see Call To Witness have a powerful and positive effect on not just people who have disabilities, or who have experienced abuse, but to give all people a tool, a voice in what they may seem hopeless. Although I have a disability I want to use it as an opportunity to empower those that feel they have no voice. Although they may have been beaten down and told they are worthless, I want them to feel fearless. That they are not alone. That they will always have a voice through me. That I will never turn my back, judge them and will always offer an ear, voice and my heart to make sure injustice is turned to justice. My hope and prayers for Call To Witness is to reach as many people with our story as possible. Be it in the way of a book, in speaking engagements, but truly on the big screen. This message must be heard. ". It is with this spirit, that Jane is very involved with the community, attending several events a year with Author Sherry Blackman, to share her story such as Shawnee Riverefest, Stroudfest, Jim Thorpe Fall Folliage Fest to name a few. She has also gone on to several Barnes and Noble Book signing in PA and NJ, and is also looking to work with smaller book shops in the Tri State Region.
Jane and Author Sherry Blackman along with Attorney from the case, Patrick Reilly also spoke to a class of students at Northampton Community College. The reviews came in glowing, and they were excited to share the story with students of different genres, as it Janes story will appeal on some level to many if not all people.
Jane is looking to further brand herself into more speaking engagements, book signings, events- to continually share her story to those who will listen. Jane is working closely with CILA llc Management to get this story with those in the film industry for consideration.
To learn more about Janes heroing story visit calltowitness.com or visit their Facebook page on "My Stories …Chapters and Challenges"
Who: General Public and Press
What: Call To Witness expands its brand with podcast "My Stories…Chapters and Challenges"
Where: soundcloud.com "My Stories..Chapters and Challenges" and calltowitness.com
When: October 24th, 2017
Contact: For interviews, bookings, signings, speaking engagement contact Gil Coronado gcoronado.cila@
