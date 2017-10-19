Yoi Sushi Announces New Birthday Promotion, Plus Dine-In Discount

 
FLUSHING, N.Y. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Yoi Sushi, a full-service Japanese cuisine and sushi restaurant that works to develop and serve modern, delicious Japanese meals and items inspired by classic, cultural dishes from Asian culture, this week announced they are introducing two new promotions at once.

Now offering a birthday promotion, as well as a dine-in discount, Yoi Sushi is welcoming everyone in the community to come in and experience their exquisite food.

The birthday promotion entails a free Lobster, Clam, Botan Ebi sushi, or sashimi for free. It's a large value discount that is not available at any other local Japanese establishments. And as for the dine-in promotion, all dine-in orders will receive a 5% discount wcj starting this week. It's part of their effort to ramp up in-restaurant bookings as opposed to the usual take-out.

"Though we are appreciative of every form of business we receive at Yoi Sushi, we want more people to know about our luxurious and intoxicating restaurant ambience than can only be experienced from dining-in," said Franki, Founder and Owner of Yoi Sushi. "We want everyone to enjoy themselves when they eat with us, which is why we've rolled out two brand new promotions this week."

To book the birthday promotion, guests will need to put in a reservation and confirm the promo as part of the package. For both the birthday and dine-in discount, ticket links are provided below for redeeming the promotions.

"We're in business to make as many people happy as possible," said Franki. "That starts with apt promotions. Spread the word on the announcement of our two new promotions, and head on over to our website to learn more about our dishes, entrees, appetizers, and sushi menu."

For more information on the birthday promotion, visit: http://yoisushijapanese.com/

Dine-in coupon: http://m.simpon.com/index.html?type=url#/deal/852

