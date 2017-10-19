News By Tag
Four Orange County Community Advocates to be Honored As 'OC Influencers For Good' November 8
Honorees' strong community activity is influential in government, business, education and healthcare
All well-known and respected figures in Orange County, this year's winners include Lucy Dunn, president and CEO, Orange County Business Council; Steve Churm, Chief Communications Officer, 5 Point Holdings LLC; Al Mijares, Ph.D., Superintendent, Orange County Department of Education; and Dr. Alice Police, medical director, UC Irvine Pacific Breast Care Center.
Presenting Sponsors of the awards reception, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Samueli Theater, are Golden State Foods and Segerstrom Center for the Arts. In addition to recognition for these four individuals, the program will include a keynote address by Dennis Kuhl, chairman of Angels baseball, a musical performance by The All American Boys Chorus and an hors d'oeuvres reception.
"We are thrilled with the individuals named by our selection committee as they truly represent the mission of our Institute for Community Impact," said David Elliott, founder of the Institute. "We are fortunate to have outstanding people in Orange County who regularly take steps that make a huge impact and, beyond this, they go that extra step to influence others to do the same."
Russell Williams, founder of Passkeys Foundation, parent organization of the Institute of Community Impact, added "We are setting time aside on November 8 to do something special for these pillars, 'community connectors of influence,' and to gather together several hundred people in Orange County who also believe in our mission of encouraging OC Influencers for Good."
Tickets for the event are available here
Additional sponsors include Audio Visual Sponsor: American Business Bank; Awards Sponsor: Stifel; Media Sponsor: HKA Marketing Communications;
2017 OC Influencers for Good Honorees:
Government Pillar Honoree:
Lucy Dunn, President and CEO, Orange County Business Council (OCBC)
Lucy Dunn is the consummate collaborator. She is well-known throughout Orange County and California for her ability to bring key stakeholders from all sides of the conversation to facilitate effective and lasting collaboration. With more than 35 years in both the public and private sectors, Dunn has an extensive track record for building consensus and coalitions to achieve solutions in housing, transportation, infrastructure, education and economic growth. She served as the first woman president of the Building Industry Association of Southern California. Dunn also has held leadership roles in the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the California Transportation Commission.
Business Pillar Honoree:
Steve Churm, Chief Communications Officer, FivePoint Holdings LLC
Steve Churm, well-known as a communicator, wcj excels in entrepreneurship, leadership and support of important issues impacting the county. As Chief Communications Officer for FivePoint, Churm is spearheading strategic communications for innovative mixed-used master-planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Previously, Churm was Chief Revenue Officer for Freedom Communications and earlier founded Churm Media, with 1.5 million readers prior to acquisition by Freedom Communications. Churm is a tireless supporter of numerous philanthropies throughout the county and has even been known to emcee two nonprofit events in the same day.
Education Pillar Honoree:
Al Mijares, Ph.D., Superintendent, Orange County Department of Education
With more than 35 years as an educator, Dr. Al Mijares is a strong advocate for student achievement and that passion is apparent through his five years leading the Orange County Department of Education. Mijares is focused on providing high-quality education that prepares every student for college and career readiness to succeed in today's globally competitive environment. His diligence in bringing all stakeholders together, including parents, teachers, business, government and higher education, to ensure Orange County's schools are well-funded and provide the best resources is key to the county's high-performing academics.
Healthcare Pillar Honoree:
Dr. Alice Police, Medical Director, UC Irvine Pacific Breast Care Center; Health Sciences Assistant Clinical Professor, UC Irvine; Founder, Pacific Breast Care Medical Group; Surgical Oncologist
Dr. Alice Police is a dedicated breast surgical oncologist primarily interested in modalities and technologies that improve the breast cancer experience for the patient. She is known throughout the medical community for her breakthrough approaches in treating breast cancer. In 2014, Dr. Police was the lead surgeon on an FDA trial that resulted in a highly effective, less-invasive procedure that has helped many patients avoid multiple rounds of surgery and radiation. Dr. Police will be the first one to say her inspiration comes from her patients – the drive to calm their fears and provide excellent care for her patient and their families is what motivates her every day.
Delaine Moore, HKA Marketing Communications
***@hkamarcom.com
