Terramark Urban Homes Breaks Ground in Government Hill

Contact

John Cooley

***@terramarktx.com John Cooley

End

-- Terramark Urban Homes is proud to announce the breaking ground of their latest urban project. Originally named The Pearl District Lofts, the project name was shortened to The District Lofts last week. Located in one of the hottest and fastest growing neighborhoods in the Urban Core, The District Lofts will feature rooftop decks with unparalleled views of downtown. Each townhome will come standard with quartz countertops, wood floors wcj and pre-wired for Electric Cars. "We feel this is just the beginning of San Antonio's Urban Renaissance", said Terramark's CEO Charles Turner, "It is an exciting time for this great city". Recent announcements for new development along the Broadway Corridor include a new mixed-use development planned by Gray Street Partners as well as City Council approval of a $5.9 million tax abatement and incentive package for Credit Human's new 10-story headquarters. Both developments are walking distance from The District Lofts. Vertical construction is underway and plans will feature 1,740 square feet of modern living with prices starting at $385,900. For more information visit thedistrictlofts-sa.com or email info@terramarktx.com.