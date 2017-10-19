News By Tag
Moss Foundation Supports Florida Panthers Foundation Community Champions Grant Program
The Moss Foundation's charitable contribution supports the Florida Panthers Foundation's five-year, $5 million commitment to non-profits organizations throughout South Florida.
"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Florida Panthers Foundation as we've witnessed first-hand the immediate and positive impact these grants have had throughout South Florida," said Chad Moss, president of Moss Foundation. "We are grateful to be able to support the diverse charitable organizations that strive to make a difference in the community."
The most recent $25,000 grant was awarded on Oct. 20 to HANDY, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children and young adults who have been removed from their homes because of domestic violence, substance abuse, physical and/or sexual abuse and abandonment.
About Moss Foundation, Inc.:
Moss Foundation, Inc. (http://mosscm.com/
About Moss:
Moss (www.mosscm.com) is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With nine regional offices across the United States, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.
