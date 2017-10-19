 
News By Tag
* Moss Foundation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Moss Foundation Supports Florida Panthers Foundation Community Champions Grant Program

 
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Moss Foundation

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Fort Lauderdale - Florida - US

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Moss Foundation will continue for a second year as the presenting sponsor of the Florida Panthers Foundation Community Champions Grant Program. A total of 41 grants will be presented throughout the Panthers 2017-18 hockey season.

The Moss Foundation's charitable contribution supports the Florida Panthers Foundation's five-year, $5 million commitment to non-profits organizations throughout South Florida.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Florida Panthers Foundation as we've witnessed first-hand the immediate and positive impact these grants have had throughout South Florida," said Chad Moss, president of Moss Foundation. "We are grateful to be able to support the diverse charitable organizations that strive to make a difference in the community."

The most recent $25,000 grant was awarded on Oct. 20 to HANDY, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children and young adults who have been removed from their homes because of domestic violence, substance abuse, physical and/or sexual abuse and abandonment.

About Moss Foundation, Inc.:

Moss Foundation, Inc. (http://mosscm.com/about-moss/moss-foundations/) is a 501(C)3 organization dedicated to assisting non-profit organizations and communities throughout the nation under the leadership of President Chad Moss. Created by Moss & Associates, a national privately held construction firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, wcj the foundation prides itself in giving back to the community and enhancing its surrounding areas.

About Moss:

Moss (www.mosscm.com) is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With nine regional offices across the United States, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.
End
Source:Moss Foundation
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Tags:Moss Foundation
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Fort Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wragg & Casas Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share