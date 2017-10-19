News By Tag
mymo.AI to Attend American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2017
Event to gather 18,000 health and tech leaders from across the world
The five-day event will feature talks, panels, and symposiums, product demonstrations, exhibitions, networking, and an investor pitch competition. mymo.AI is excited to share their newest product, mymo MedCab, with the over 18,000 attendees.
"We are honored to be part of Scientific Sessions once again," said Rob Sanchez, Chief Operating Officer, mymo.AI. "Managing patients living at home with complex, chronic health conditions requires a wcj lot of interdisciplinary clinical expertise and Scientific Sessions is a great forum to learn about the latest clinical best practices and collaborate with many brilliant healthcare leaders. We are also very excited to be presenting our newest technology, mymo MedCab."
mymo MedCab is a smart medicine cabinet with an API open architecture solution and the first AI supported in-home point of care solution. It is designed to help manage medication therapy delivery for high-risk patients, connect them to providers, caregivers, and family, and enable remote monitoring of their progress, while supporting their recovery and health goals. mymo.AI utilizes the power of AI to deliver and collect insightful data and information to support healthcare provider needs.
About mymo.AI: Utilizing the power of AI to deliver and collect insightful data and information, mymo.AI is creating an in-home point of care system through precision, personalization, and prevention. As a global healthcare solutions company, mymo.AI has offices in Dallas- Texas, Paderborn- Germany, Doha- Qatar, Dubai- UAE, and Bangalore- India. To learn more about mymo MedCab visit us at https://mymo.ai.
