mymo.AI to Attend American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2017

-- mymo.AI will attend Scientific Sessions 2017, hosted by the American Heart Association, November 11-15 in Anaheim, California. Scientific Sessions is a gathering of healthcare leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore the newest cutting-edge science and clinical practices, while improving patient care and outcomes every step of the way.The five-day event will feature talks, panels, and symposiums, product demonstrations, exhibitions, networking, and an investor pitch competition. mymo.AI is excited to share their newest product, mymo MedCab, with the over 18,000 attendees.said Rob Sanchez, Chief Operating Officer, mymo.AI.mymo MedCab is a smart medicine cabinet with an API open architecture solution and the first AI supported in-home point of care solution. It is designed to help manage medication therapy delivery for high-risk patients, connect them to providers, caregivers, and family, and enable remote monitoring of their progress, while supporting their recovery and health goals. mymo.AI utilizes the power of AI to deliver and collect insightful data and information to support healthcare provider needs.Utilizing the power of AI to deliver and collect insightful data and information, mymo.AI is creating an in-home point of care system through precision, personalization, and prevention. As a global healthcare solutions company, mymo.AI has offices in Dallas- Texas, Paderborn- Germany, Doha- Qatar, Dubai- UAE, and Bangalore- India. To learn more about mymo MedCab visit us at https://mymo.ai